PNW Components Releases $199 Range Dropper Post & Lever Package

The Range dropper post is the newest addition to PNW Components' lineup, a budget-friendly model that retails for just $199, including the lever and cable kit. That makes it one of the more affordable options on the market, and that fact that it comes with a lifetime warranty further sweetens the deal.



The Range uses a sealed air cartridge and is available with either 125, 150, 175, or 200 millimeters of drop. The post is essentially a mash-up of the Rainier and Ridge models – it uses the same dual-chamber cartridge found in the Rainier, but is constructed from 6061 aluminum to keep the price down. The Rainier is going to remain in the lineup, but only in a 27.2mm diameter and with 125 or 100mm of travel.



PNW Range Details



• 125, 150, 175, or 200mm of drop

• Diameters: 30.9 or 31.6mm

• Sealed air cartridge

• Weight: 670 grams, post only, 200mm

• Price: $199 USD (includes lever + cable kit)

• Post only: $159 | Lever only: $49

• pnwcomponents.com

The Range lever is a forged version of PNW Components' popular Loam lever.

Initial Impressions

I do wish these bolts angled outwards more to make them easier to access. Unlike some of PNW Components' higher end posts, the Range's travel isn't adjustable.

The post's stack height (the distance from the base of the actuator to the center of the seat rails) is 250mm, and the overall length is 565mm. For comparison, a 210mm OneUp Post has an overall length of 545mm, and a stack of 230mm when it's set to 200mm of travel. In other words, the Range's dimensions are quite competitive, if not the absolute shortest on the market.The Range's lever is a forged version of the CNC-machined Loam lever, another step that was done to help achieve a reasonable price. The lever has a soft silicone thumb pad, and three mounting positions to fine-tune its position on the handlebar. It's MatchMaker compatible, or can be used with the included standalone handlebar clamp.What do you sacrifice by going with a less-expensive dropper post? Honestly, not that much, at least in the case of the Range. It moves up and down smoothly, and the lever has a great shape and fairly light action. The amount of force it takes to lower the seat falls in the middle of the road – it's not as effortless as what you'll find with a BikeYoke, but it's not distractingly difficult either. The same goes for the return speed - it's quick without being frighteningly fast, and there's a slight 'thwunk' when it reaches full extension.The seat post clamp is pretty basic, and the angle of the two bolts does make it a little tricky to tighten or loosen them with a multi tool - you'll want to have a single Allen key on hand to make things easier. That's slightly annoying, but luckily seats don't usually need much adjustment after the first ride or two to dial in the angle.These days, it's hard to imagine mountain biking without a dropper post, and the Range makes upgrading a fixed post bike more affordable than ever. We'll see how it fares in the long term, but so far it works exactly like a dropper should.