PNW Components Releases Loam Pedals

The latest addition to PNW Components' lineup - which has recently grown to include a hip pack and technical clothes - is the new Loam Pedal, an alloy pedal designed for the everyday rider.
The Loam Pedal is grippy without being too grippy and concave without being too concave, PNW Components says. The bearings, while unobtrusive and low-profile, are sealed and built to last, and each pedal features 22 replaceable pins. The pedals are also easy to take apart using just a hex wrench, making them easy to service.
Product details:
|Bikes are better with pedals, so we made some.—Todd Cannatelli, CMO, PNW Components
• 445g (pair)
• Forged and post-CNC'd 6061 aluminum
• (2) Sealed cartridge bearings and (1) roller bearing
• Platform size: 105mm wide x 115mm long
• 22 Custom replaceable pins per pedal, threaded in from underside
• Fully rebuildable and serviceable
The Loam Pedal is available for $99 USD in Black Out (black), Nickleback (silver), and Fruit Snacks (purple). More information is available at pnwcomponents.com
www.pnwcomponents.com/products/loam-pedal
