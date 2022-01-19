close
PNW Components Releases Loam Pedals

Jan 19, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

The latest addition to PNW Components' lineup - which has recently grown to include a hip pack and technical clothes - is the new Loam Pedal, an alloy pedal designed for the everyday rider.

The Loam Pedal is grippy without being too grippy and concave without being too concave, PNW Components says. The bearings, while unobtrusive and low-profile, are sealed and built to last, and each pedal features 22 replaceable pins. The pedals are also easy to take apart using just a hex wrench, making them easy to service.

bigquotesBikes are better with pedals, so we made some.Todd Cannatelli, CMO, PNW Components


Product details:
• 445g (pair)
• Forged and post-CNC'd 6061 aluminum
• (2) Sealed cartridge bearings and (1) roller bearing
• Platform size: 105mm wide x 115mm long
• 22 Custom replaceable pins per pedal, threaded in from underside
• Fully rebuildable and serviceable

The Loam Pedal is available for $99 USD in Black Out (black), Nickleback (silver), and Fruit Snacks (purple). More information is available at pnwcomponents.com.

30 Comments

  • 39 0
 Shape looks like a food mixer
  • 17 0
 Once you see it, it can’t be unseen.
  • 10 0
 supply chain issues making people get creative
  • 7 0
 spot on!

www.kitchenaid-mea.com/en_GB/stand-mixer-accessories/stand-mixer-parts/paddle-attachment-5k452b/859711591000
  • 2 0
 @dude-brah I just used these to make home made pasta dough on my kitchen aid mixer!
  • 1 0
 The shape actually makes sense tho, because your toes are gradually smaller going outboard, hand tend dudes
  • 1 0
 *hang ten, sorry ham fisted typer, also autotype is a total lunatic as usual
  • 9 0
 "nickleback" lmao
  • 6 0
 The pedal body (no pins) looks convex, but with pins it looks concave. Is that what "concave without being too concave" means?
  • 12 0
 I believe “flat” is the word you’re looking for.
  • 2 1
 Its probably the most convex pedal I have ever seen, more so than the canfield.
  • 1 1
 @justanotherusername: Not even close, guy.
  • 3 1
 @reesty: I don't know what your looking at but these things look super convex to me too... the pictures on their website shows it better. As far as I'm concerned these are a convex pedal, the pin length is irrelevant to that.

www.pnwcomponents.com/products/loam-pedal
  • 2 0
 @nskerb: NO WAY YOU'RE GONNA CONVINCE ME THAT PEDAL IS CONVEX!!! IT'S IN THE BIBLE, YOU FOOL!!!
  • 1 0
 @millsr4: I'm not denying the convex, I'm denying his comment. We're talking mm's at best.
  • 2 0
 @reesty: Show me a more concave pedal, guy.
  • 1 0
 @reesty: Yeah, and those mm matter... if a pedal has any convexity to it I can instantly feel it under foot and fell less confident while riding.
  • 2 0
 @nskerb: The Earth is convex without being too convex.
  • 1 1
 @millsr4: wow that's a bit dramatic but ok.
  • 9 2
 $99 for a nice set of aluminum pedals! Can not wait to hear initial impressions.
  • 6 1
 PNW is one of my favorite brands within mountain biking, fpr sure!
  • 2 0
 same here, i just bought a dropper and remote less than 2 hours ago from them! awesome brand
  • 3 1
 The side profile gives me composite stamp 1 vibes. The convex body makes me think these won't be that great, even with the concave pins.
  • 1 0
 By 'concave pins' do we just mean really, really long?
  • 2 0
 I really want to like alloy pedals but I scrape them so often that composite pedals make more sense to me. Any chance these will be made in a composite platform?
  • 1 0
 Big tick for all bearings, big tick for reasonable price.
X for alloy body.
I’m agnostic on convex/concave. I find both shapes work well.
  • 2 2
 No pictures from side on in this article but its very convex indeed - www.pnwcomponents.com/products/loam-pedal

That rules me out right away.
  • 3 0
 Oh I don't know after having some of the canfield pedals, convex work better then you'd think. I think convex / concave as long as you have high points and aggressive pins your going to be in good shape.
  • 2 0
 Can these be run with crank boots?
  • 1 0
 Nickelback is good. I don’t care what anyone says

Post a Comment



