PNW Components Releases Updated Loam Lever

PNW Components released the original Loam Lever back in 2018
, their version of a better mousetrap, or in this case, a more comfortable way to raise and lower a dropper post.
Four years later, it's time for version 2.0, which adds more mounting options, a bigger thumb pad, and some extra machining that makes it even nicer than the original.
There are now three bolt holes on the top of the remote, allowing for a total of 14mm of adjustment, compared to the 6mm provided by the two mounting points on the original.
As for the thumb pad, its dimensions have been increased in order to create a bigger target to aim for during those panic-driven seat lowering moments. I didn't have any complaints about the original, but the extra real estate should help make it even more unlikely that a rider's thumb will miss its target. There are eight color option for the injection molded pad, ranging from Blackout Black to Fruit Snack purple.
The Loam Lever 2 is priced at $69 USD and comes with a 22.2mm clamp. For an additional $5 PNW Components will exchange that clamp for either a SRAM Matchmaker or Shimano I-Spec option.
More information: pnwcomponents.com
