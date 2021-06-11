PNW Components Removing Products From Amazon to Prioritize Retailers

Jun 11, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
PNW Components has grown quickly since its 2015 beginnings, selling direct-to-consumer and through bike shops.

PNW Components has announced in a news release that in order to give customers better value and keep money within the bike industry, it will no longer sell products through Amazon.

The Seattle company, which makes dropper posts and cockpit parts, said that online retailers and brick-and-mortar shops provide better service and product knowledge than Amazon can. The current bike part scarcity prompted PNW to rethink how to allocate inventory, and although Amazon is useful for selling product, CEO and co-founder Aaron Kerson explained in a LinkedIn post, it can't compete with smaller retailers when it comes to supporting customers through the rest of the process.

In addition to the bike industry revenue and customer support benefits, this decision will help minimize unnecessary returns when customers have the resources to help them buy the right parts on the first try, which will benefit buyers and sellers alike.

bigquotesWith how limited supply will continue to be and with demand at all-time highs, we put our brains together to figure out where our inventory would be best allocated. After running the data, the answer became clear: our retail partners, not Amazon.

Amazon is an effective channel for pushing volume, but it lacks in many ways for customers. Our bike shops and online retailers provide unmatched product knowledge and customer support, making them the obvious best choice for the inventory allocated to Amazon.

This will be an ongoing experiment but I'm very excited to make the bet and better support our retailers who are as excited to get their hands on product as we are.CEO and co-founder Aaron Kerson

PNW Components makes bars, stems, grips, levers, and dropper posts.

Product inventory previously allocated to Amazon will now be distributed to online retailers and bike shops. To ensure that customers don't miss Amazon Prime's free shipping, PNW Components has lowered the threshold for free two-day shipping to orders of $40 or more.

"In a time when inventory is tight, the best way we can support our business partners is to empower them with product and make decisions that keep dollars inside the industry, especially important for small, independently owned businesses," Kerson said.

Posted In:
Industry News PNW Components


85 Comments

  • 61 0
 I recently ordered direct from their website and the product was shipped within 24 hours. If they are maintaining service levels like that and focusing on retailers, this is a good move for them.
  • 4 0
 Yeah, great decision and PNW seem like an amazing company with great customer service. One of my favourite companies these days. Just tough when they charge $25 to ship a pair of grips - making them into $60 grips, but I found them on Amazon for free shipping. None of the local dealers stocked them. But I can't pretend to understand how Amazon charges so little for shipping, when Canada Post charges me $30 to ship literally anything (bastards).
  • 5 0
 @bishopsmike: It's because commerce is a tiny, tiny sliver of Amazon's business. They make their money in other places, primarily web hosting, so their actual ecommerce avenue can lose money while the company as a whole still rakes in record profits. Turns out operating an ecommerce platform that can afford to lose money is a great competitive advantage and Amazon uses that to smother the competition.
  • 1 0
 @bishopsmike: Greater sales allow for smaller margins
  • 1 0
 @bishopsmike: Yeah- it's a tough pill to swallow to order anything from the States right now also...I find the cost of customs/duty has been ridiculous. I ordered a $300 Camp Quilt recently from the States and was dinged $180 for customs/duty on it on top of the shipping cost. However, I think going through my shop on PNW orders makes way more sense this way and I hope it draws more business into good LBS's.
  • 1 0
 As long as quality parts are available at my local shop, this includes non bike items, I will shop local. I have worked retail and have notice most items on the shelves of stores are low quality. Example: Hardware store (H. Depot, or lols), they don't have quality screw drivers, wrenches, pliers, or other tools. If I want to buy good quality (pay once, keep for life), I will have to shop online.

PNW's move to have their items in stores is a great move to get someone like me to go into a shop.
  • 44 1
 Absolutely great news for small business, the consumer & economy.
  • 26 7
 I’d rather shop at my local bike shop than Amazon.
To bad my states governor thinks shopping at a local bike shop is too risky, but going to shopping at Home Depot, Costco, Kroger, or other corporations that can spend lobbying dollars is totally safe.
  • 3 1
 @wda1wustl: 100%
  • 2 0
 @wda1wustl: lol costco is busy as hell and the bike shop is empty
  • 3 5
 If Amazon is worse for the consumer than LBS, why does PNW need to remove their products from Amazon's storefront to protect LBS? :^) Does the consumer not know what's best for them? :^)

All my other hobbies allow me to buy all my toys with 1-2 day shipping on Amazon. I want bikes to be this way. I don't need LBS for anything except wheel building at this point. I have over 20 of LBSes within 20 minutes of my house living in the Chicago area. I'd sooner see 90% of them go out of business and have all my bike parts purchasable on Amazon than have to put up with slow fedex shipping from a dozen different storefronts for this hobby alone.
  • 4 0
 @wda1wustl: what are you actually talking about? i'm in pdx & have been able to go to my shop literally this entire pandemic
  • 1 1
 @tpg512: I have been to my LBS and stood in line for over 30min to buy a single part, never being able to go inside the shop, standing in the rain. Compared to walking into Home Depot without concern, touching everything, and seeing dogs and customers inside without masks. It’s not the rules, it’s the hypocrisy.
  • 16 0
 This is awesome to see, Amazon is flooded with crap, with no support for maybe less money. Happy to see companies recognize this hurts the consumer and are making efforts to prioritize them vs initial large sales. Maintaining brand image can do a lot for the word of mouth spread and recommendation of a product!
  • 3 0
 I used to sometimes end up on Amazon looking for bike stuff, but now there's so much counterfeit/copy/cheap garbage on there I won't touch Amazon anymore.

The pandemic has actually shown me how we've had it far too good for far too long and just end up shopping at the big online retailers to get that extra few quid off. It's great that a small manufacturer is taking this stance, power to them!
  • 2 0
 @veero: Yup, exactly. I don't order on Amazon for just about anything because so much is counterfeit.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: and Amazon just don't care either. They're despicable.
  • 1 0
 @veero: Amazon was usually my last resort or an option I'd use if buying a variety of items that not one online retailer all had available. After getting so much counterfeit garbage, I gave up.

Cancelled prime and quit ordering anything from them after they gave me fits for a couple returns.
  • 1 0
 The "crap" is basically the same products for often half the price that are usually made in the same factories as the name brand stuff, just without QC (and for that Amazon makes returns super easy). Unless you are sure that the manufacturer is making the products in house, you aren't really gaining anything much for the money by buying from retailer or direct.

There are definitely some subpar components out there on Amazon, but the reviews usually point that out.
  • 18 0
 Good move, I’m personally trying to resist any purchases off Amazon …
  • 2 0
 Well yeah, we live in Canada where everything on Amazon.ca apart from rechargeable batteries is a complete rip off.
  • 15 0
 ALL THE UPVOTES to @pnwcomponents!
  • 15 2
 F%&@ Amazon
  • 9 0
 Amazon might as well be Alibaba at this point, there's so much counterfeiting, drop shipping, unofficial brand listings, scalping, etc. I barely trust buying soap from Amazon, much less bike components
  • 1 0
 Yes! It's like they saw Ali Express as a rising competitor and decided to protect themselves by turning themselves into the same thing.
  • 7 0
 That's cool. That said, PNW's customer service is so good (they sent me spare parts gratis, even when I told them that I'd lost the included parts through my own stupidity), that it still makes the most sense to buy direct from PNW,
  • 11 0
 More of this please!!!
  • 6 0
 Amazon is a very convenient way to buy wacky products that you can't find elsewhere but I always buy bike stuff from local bike shops and online bike retailers. I would much rather give my money to companies like Worldwide Cyclery and Competitive Cyclist because they're made of people who actually care about their customers and the sport.
  • 1 1
 i sometimes buy form amazon if my local bike shop doesnyt have that item because its only meant for my $500 hardtail
  • 1 0
 @mior: already drunk so early in the day?
  • 5 0
 Given limited inventory, it's definitely a good business decision to allocate to where they get the best bang/buck.

I'll just mention, there are many of us who don't have a "local bike shop". For me (here in the PNW as it happens) the LBS is 60 minutes away or longer if there's traffic, so mail-order is really the best option. Conveniently a couple of my LBSes are also mail order shops, so two birds, one stone I guess.

But the point being, while Amazon-hate is the new Walmart-hate, mail-order really does fill an important role for a non-trivial portion of bike consumers.
  • 3 0
 You can order online directly from PNW, if you don't have easy access to a brick&mortar shop
  • 1 0
 Good point, but because Amazon doesn't really give you much guidance when you're trying to figure out exactly what product to buy (leading to returns) and because of the increasing counterfeiting issues in its marketplace, other online retailers (including PNW's own website) become a better option both for the manufacturer and the consumer.
  • 6 1
 It is just bike parts. They aren't providing me with some incredible 'service' even if I spend thousands of dollars at their shop. At best they'll tell me whatever I need is not in stock (even pre-pandemic) and that I can order it at full price + tax. Then they make money, just like an online retailer would. But the difference is the online retailer accepts returns and has excellent online service. Just sayin'. I do like direct order from the manufacturer/parts company though as I know the parts are authentic and in perfect condition.
  • 5 0
 yeah, when the LBS doesn't have it in stock, it's 'we can order it' and somehow when they do it, it's slower and more expensive than when I do it.
  • 6 0
 Amazon is the new ebay. Tons of knockoff Chinese crap. It's a nightmare finding legit products on there anymore. I think this is a good move.
  • 3 1
 Amazon will now contact one of its Chinese plants, reverse engineer the products and sell them as Amazon Basics. With the Bike boom of the pandemic it makes perfect sense for these products to be offered by Amazon that way, I know of quite a few guys that their first upgrade on their entry level bikes will be a dropper post.
  • 1 1
 that is fine, because that dropper seat post that is made in a chinese plant will last 1 bike ride.
  • 1 0
 @wearitwell: and where are PNW’s made?
  • 2 1
 Or Amazon can just go to PNW's manufacturer and buy the identical post that PNW rebrands as their own. PNW didn't engineer anything so no need for Amazon to either.
  • 1 2
 @trollman1738: please don’t point that out, they have PNW in their name!
  • 2 0
 No big loss as I almost never shop on Amazon.ca, and don't bother with the hassle of Amazon.com shipping over the border.
I always like to check the price on Amazon.ca to see how much I shouldn't be paying, or if I need a good laugh.
Everything is so ridiculously overpriced.
16oz of Stans Sealant is $17.49 on Amazon.com, on Amazon.ca the same thing is 49.99.
G.T.F.O.
  • 2 0
 Kudos to PNW Components. This announcement immediately had me thinking of this article I read the other day about a kid buying up products, from what it sounds depleting stock of local retailers, and then reselling them on Amazon for astronomical mark-ups. Call it capitalism if you want, I call it retail arbitrage.

www.msn.com/en-in/news/world/a-16-year-old-entrepreneur-reportedly-brought-in-17-million-reselling-video-games-outdoor-heaters-and-above-ground-swimming-pools-at-sky-high-prices-during-the-pandemic/ar-AAKTAuJ
  • 6 1
 Shouldn't have been on there in the first place...
  • 2 0
 So good! I have a loaded PNW cockpit and a dropper from them. Their customer service when i ordered the wrong length stem was so helpful in swapping me to the correct size. Always ordered from their site too.
  • 1 0
 that's cool. i have tried to order stuff in the past on amazon only to find that they don't post any useful information about the product but they do have tags such as 'unisex' or 'all ages' ... not really a concern when i am shopping for a wheelset!
  • 1 0
 My loam dropper lever is one of the best purchases I've made this year. With the matching grips, super fast delivery and nice packaging with the minimum possible plastic, now I'm just tempted to try the bar/stem to go with it ! Thank you @pnwcomponents
  • 1 0
 I like this move by PNW. The government lockdowns have been really harsh on many small businesses. Independent small businesses are an important part of a free society. I will move PNW components to the top of my list when it comes time to replace something.
  • 6 1
 Quality move!
  • 3 0
 just installed my pnw loam yesterday. its very very nice. I like this company even more now. good on you guys.
  • 2 0
 also they sent me a free hat and shim because they didnt have my size dropper due to an inventory discrepancy. The product also shipped quickly arrived quickly and there tutorials were great. The loam lever is a pleasure to use and that little red band on my dropper makes me faster. I like this company!
  • 4 1
 In a couple weeks amazon will make its own house-branded dropper. Just wait
  • 1 0
 Good news. A lot of bike industry companies already don't sell direct to Amazon so good there's now one more. Seems Aaron used to work for Amazon hence the direct connection....
  • 3 0
 Expect in a week: AmazonBasics DroPNWer Post which would look suspiciously familiar
  • 1 0
 Or one made by some company with a strange English translation name in all caps like “GOODBUY BRAND Automatic Seat Repositioner (sold individually)”
  • 1 0
 Good. I hate Amazon, they have a monopoly on online ordering and the company in general has way too much power. I don't want to give them any more money, but sometimes it's hard to avoid.
  • 1 0
 PNW is good stuff at a good price sold by good people. Between quality shops and quality brands like PNW, the bike industry does not need Amazon to be successful or validated.
  • 4 0
 Nice
  • 1 0
 I also ordered my post directly from them and shipping was speedy. Good for them to take a stand and I hope other follow suit.
  • 1 0
 Good stuff!
I recently closed my Amazon account after 10 years due to the fact i wasn't allowed to review a product in my native language.
Feck @ Amazon
  • 1 0
 Really? You can’t do a review in Welsh? I see a complete separate section under products that say “reviews in other languages”
  • 1 0
 well that kinda sucks, ordered mine off amazon last year and it was great! none of my local bike shops can do anything for me.
  • 2 0
 @pnwcomponents when are the pedal coming?
  • 2 0
 Hopefully others follow suit!
  • 2 0
 Love to see it. Awesome company @pnwcomponents
  • 2 0
 This is amazing to see! Respect.
  • 1 0
 Great to hear, ordered direct from wolf tooth the other day and it came in like 2 days, way better than amazon
  • 1 0
 Amazon is putting so many other companies out of business.....why make the 1% more powerful
  • 3 3
 Protectionist cringe. Amazon 1-2 day prime shipping and convenience cannot be beat. I'd happily see all my local bike shops go out of business.
  • 1 0
 i agree with the convenience but for random shit like phone chargers and gummy bears. but local bike shops are very important. they get people on the right bikes and safe ones. a new mountain biker or any other type of biker cannot be expected to correctly assemble there new bike and have chosen the correct one in the beginning. then in a year when they need a brake bleed and a fork rebuild where are they supposed to go. lbs's are important.
  • 1 0
 I would never buy anything from a company like Amazon. The way they treat and pay their employees is a shame.
  • 1 0
 Much better to buy direct. Amazon is just a monstrous middle man that take a big cut.
  • 2 0
 Great move.
  • 1 0
 NICE WORK PNW - great call, thanks for putting local shops first!
  • 1 0
 Good for them (◍•ᴗ•◍)
  • 1 0
 This is awesome! Amazon ruined Seattle and it makes me sad.
  • 1 0
 Can you explain more about Seattle? Always looking for more reasons to continue my Amazon boycott.
  • 1 0
 am a PNW customer and will gladly leave more money with you guys.
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah, that's what I like to hear!
  • 1 0
 PNW prioritizes local retailers and I will prioritize PNW!
  • 2 1
 Support local business
  • 1 0
 PNW FTW!
  • 1 0
 Awesome
  • 1 0
 GOOOD!
  • 1 4
 Amazon has employed more bike-buying locals for longer.

Post a Comment



