PNW Components Removing Products From Amazon to Prioritize Retailers

PNW Components has grown quickly since its 2015 beginnings, selling direct-to-consumer and through bike shops.

With how limited supply will continue to be and with demand at all-time highs, we put our brains together to figure out where our inventory would be best allocated. After running the data, the answer became clear: our retail partners, not Amazon.



Amazon is an effective channel for pushing volume, but it lacks in many ways for customers. Our bike shops and online retailers provide unmatched product knowledge and customer support, making them the obvious best choice for the inventory allocated to Amazon.



This will be an ongoing experiment but I'm very excited to make the bet and better support our retailers who are as excited to get their hands on product as we are. — CEO and co-founder Aaron Kerson

PNW Components makes bars, stems, grips, levers, and dropper posts.

