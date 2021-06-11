PNW Components Removing Products From Amazon to Prioritize Retailers

PNW Components has announced in a news release that in order to give customers better value and keep money within the bike industry, it will no longer sell products through Amazon.
The Seattle company, which makes dropper posts and cockpit parts, said that online retailers and brick-and-mortar shops provide better service and product knowledge than Amazon can. The current bike part scarcity prompted PNW to rethink how to allocate inventory, and although Amazon is useful for selling product, CEO and co-founder Aaron Kerson explained in a LinkedIn post, it can't compete with smaller retailers when it comes to supporting customers through the rest of the process.
In addition to the bike industry revenue and customer support benefits, this decision will help minimize unnecessary returns when customers have the resources to help them buy the right parts on the first try, which will benefit buyers and sellers alike.
|With how limited supply will continue to be and with demand at all-time highs, we put our brains together to figure out where our inventory would be best allocated. After running the data, the answer became clear: our retail partners, not Amazon.
Amazon is an effective channel for pushing volume, but it lacks in many ways for customers. Our bike shops and online retailers provide unmatched product knowledge and customer support, making them the obvious best choice for the inventory allocated to Amazon.
This will be an ongoing experiment but I'm very excited to make the bet and better support our retailers who are as excited to get their hands on product as we are.—CEO and co-founder Aaron Kerson
Product inventory previously allocated to Amazon will now be distributed to online retailers and bike shops. To ensure that customers don't miss Amazon Prime's free shipping, PNW Components has lowered the threshold for free two-day shipping to orders of $40 or more.
"In a time when inventory is tight, the best way we can support our business partners is to empower them with product and make decisions that keep dollars inside the industry, especially important for small, independently owned businesses," Kerson said.
PNW's move to have their items in stores is a great move to get someone like me to go into a shop.
To bad my states governor thinks shopping at a local bike shop is too risky, but going to shopping at Home Depot, Costco, Kroger, or other corporations that can spend lobbying dollars is totally safe.
All my other hobbies allow me to buy all my toys with 1-2 day shipping on Amazon. I want bikes to be this way. I don't need LBS for anything except wheel building at this point. I have over 20 of LBSes within 20 minutes of my house living in the Chicago area. I'd sooner see 90% of them go out of business and have all my bike parts purchasable on Amazon than have to put up with slow fedex shipping from a dozen different storefronts for this hobby alone.
The pandemic has actually shown me how we've had it far too good for far too long and just end up shopping at the big online retailers to get that extra few quid off. It's great that a small manufacturer is taking this stance, power to them!
Cancelled prime and quit ordering anything from them after they gave me fits for a couple returns.
There are definitely some subpar components out there on Amazon, but the reviews usually point that out.
I'll just mention, there are many of us who don't have a "local bike shop". For me (here in the PNW as it happens) the LBS is 60 minutes away or longer if there's traffic, so mail-order is really the best option. Conveniently a couple of my LBSes are also mail order shops, so two birds, one stone I guess.
But the point being, while Amazon-hate is the new Walmart-hate, mail-order really does fill an important role for a non-trivial portion of bike consumers.
I always like to check the price on Amazon.ca to see how much I shouldn't be paying, or if I need a good laugh.
Everything is so ridiculously overpriced.
16oz of Stans Sealant is $17.49 on Amazon.com, on Amazon.ca the same thing is 49.99.
G.T.F.O.
www.msn.com/en-in/news/world/a-16-year-old-entrepreneur-reportedly-brought-in-17-million-reselling-video-games-outdoor-heaters-and-above-ground-swimming-pools-at-sky-high-prices-during-the-pandemic/ar-AAKTAuJ
I recently closed my Amazon account after 10 years due to the fact i wasn't allowed to review a product in my native language.
Feck @ Amazon
