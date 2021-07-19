PNW Components Updates Range Handlebar & Stem

Everybody loves corndogs, right? Wrong! In a hotly contested debate, we learned that corn dogs aren’t for all of us. Which naturally brings us to the 31.8mm vs 35mm diameter dispute. We held off on making a 35mm bar until we could turn one out that we wanted to ride ourselves. Enter the Range Handlebar Gen 3, through a combo of 2014 aluminum and smart butting profiles, we made sure this larger diameter bar is an absolute dream to pilot. — PNW Components