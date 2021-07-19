PNW Components Updates Range Handlebar & Stem

PNW Components released an updated version of its Range Handlebar and Range Stem today, now in both 31.8mm and 35mm options.
The Range Handlebar now comes standard at 800mm rather than 780mm, but despite the extra length, has shaved about 25 grams by changing the butting profile to use less material. In terms of the other numbers, PNW has opted not to fix what wasn't broken and has kept the same relaxed geometry as the previous version with 30mm rise, 5° upsweep and 10° backsweep.
|Everybody loves corndogs, right? Wrong! In a hotly contested debate, we learned that corn dogs aren’t for all of us. Which naturally brings us to the 31.8mm vs 35mm diameter dispute. We held off on making a 35mm bar until we could turn one out that we wanted to ride ourselves. Enter the Range Handlebar Gen 3, through a combo of 2014 aluminum and smart butting profiles, we made sure this larger diameter bar is an absolute dream to pilot.—PNW Components
Handlebar details:
Width: 800mm
Upsweep: 5°
Backsweep: 10°
Rise: 30mm
Diameters: 31.8mm / 35mm
Material: 2014 alloy
Price: $69 USD
Availabile: Now
More info: pnwcomponents.com
The Range Stem has been fully redesigned, and while it doesn't look all that different from the old one, it now weighs about 40 grams less. Like the Range Handlebar, it's available in 35mm and 31.8mm diameter options, with 40mm or 50mm length options. Like all PNW Components products, the Range Handlebar and Range Stem come with a lifetime warranty
.
The Range Handlebar is available for $69 now and the Range Stem is available for pre-order for $79. Stems are expected to start shipping in August. More information is available at pnwcomponents.com
.
