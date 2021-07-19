PNW Components Updates Range Handlebar & Stem

Jul 19, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

PNW Components released an updated version of its Range Handlebar and Range Stem today, now in both 31.8mm and 35mm options.

The Range Handlebar now comes standard at 800mm rather than 780mm, but despite the extra length, has shaved about 25 grams by changing the butting profile to use less material. In terms of the other numbers, PNW has opted not to fix what wasn't broken and has kept the same relaxed geometry as the previous version with 30mm rise, 5° upsweep and 10° backsweep.


bigquotesEverybody loves corndogs, right? Wrong! In a hotly contested debate, we learned that corn dogs aren’t for all of us. Which naturally brings us to the 31.8mm vs 35mm diameter dispute. We held off on making a 35mm bar until we could turn one out that we wanted to ride ourselves. Enter the Range Handlebar Gen 3, through a combo of 2014 aluminum and smart butting profiles, we made sure this larger diameter bar is an absolute dream to pilot.PNW Components


Handlebar details:
Width: 800mm
Upsweep: 5°
Backsweep: 10°
Rise: 30mm
Diameters: 31.8mm / 35mm
Material: 2014 alloy
Price: $69 USD
Availabile: Now
More info: pnwcomponents.com



The Range Stem has been fully redesigned, and while it doesn't look all that different from the old one, it now weighs about 40 grams less. Like the Range Handlebar, it's available in 35mm and 31.8mm diameter options, with 40mm or 50mm length options. Like all PNW Components products, the Range Handlebar and Range Stem come with a lifetime warranty.


The Range Handlebar is available for $69 now and the Range Stem is available for pre-order for $79. Stems are expected to start shipping in August. More information is available at pnwcomponents.com.

22 Comments

  • 28 3
 2014 Alloy? I thought this was an update. I was hoping for that new 2021 Alloy
  • 10 0
 Well played. 2014 was a pretty good year for us.. But in all seriousness, we're really happy with the 2014 Alloy and think it provides a pretty ideal ride feel.
  • 11 0
 Nice to see someone still making 31.8mm bars. Everything seems to be going 35mm and they all feel terrible, except the OneUp bars. They got it right.
  • 1 0
 What did one up do differently?
  • 4 0
 Renthal still does!!
  • 2 0
 @chillrider199: Make them oval.
  • 2 0
 Everyone still makes 31.8 bars. Especially in aluminum.
  • 1 0
 @chillrider199: as already mentioned they made them slightly oval to give a bit of flex. They feel fantastic. Not harsh like most 35mm bars.
  • 2 0
 Depends when you bought your OneUp bars - they've changed since their initial release...
  • 1 0
 @whitebirdfeathers: Simple. I like it. Thats pretty cool.
  • 11 0
 $69. Nice.
  • 3 0
 Price is too sexy to be Made in the PNW, sadly........
  • 5 0
 10 Degree backsweep sounds nice!
  • 2 1
 No weight listed?

I'd much rather see multiple rise options than a 35mm option
  • 2 1
 Finally another stem available in a market that has a serious dearth of options.
  • 1 0
 Finally stem that looks like a stem! Thank you!
  • 1 0
 Take my money.
  • 1 1
 So do these count as a new.......Range?



I'll see myself out.
  • 1 3
 The handlebars of choice for tacky builds with seven disparate shades of a single accent color.
  • 1 0
 OK Amazon guy.
  • 1 1
 No 50mm rise option Frown ?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



