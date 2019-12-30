Photo Epic: PNW Style & Shredness with Iago Garay in Seattle

Fish mongers wait for a bit of action.

The iconic Pikes Place Public market, fishmongers chuck salmon, gum is stuck all over the alley wall, and tourists mill about aimlessly to take selfies. There's also a pretty amazing Hum Bao at Mee Sum Pastry.

Zig zagging lines and straight shots.

The old Gas Works is just another place to play for Garay.

Gas Works jibbing.

Open road manual down to the Gas Works.

The world is your playground. Iago finds terrain everywhere.

The dude hanging out told us to fist bump the Troll, we figured this was one better.

Running away from the big bad Troll.

About to get a different perspective.

A little low flying plane ride up the Sauk River.

A little touristing never hurt anyone, especially when it's from a Cessna.

Rainbows, Ferris Wheels, and Space Needles. Seattle has one hell of a skyline.

It's been an oddly sunny fall in Seattle and the riding has been superb.

Stumps are for foot plants.

Lining up for the big hit.

The Fall colors are fading and winter is coming, but that doesn't mean riding season is over here int he PNW.

Fast, low, and turned down.

Big ferns, moss, tall firs, and plenty of trail choice. The greater Seattle has so much variety to choose from.

Classic Iago style.

Before training starts back up, it's time for trickery.

Duthie has the jump goods.

Just a casual tire drag, no big deal.

Wheels on fire.

It's not always raining here in Seattle, in fact, late fall has been almost dusty.

Iago lets it all hang out.

Tokul glows golden as the sun goes down.

Stump shredding at it's finest.

Tweaking at Tokul just 40 minutes east of the city, traffic depending of course.

Just a massive huck on Endor.

Sweeping up those big maple leaves Iago style.

A little tweak into the faint light of late afternoon at Raging River.

There's plenty of riding in and around the Emerald City, and the views aren't too shabby either.

Iago Garay has been spending a lot of time in the Pacific Northwest in the offseason, especially in the Seattle area. One could say he's almost a local at this point. Before his training block gets into full swing, he has been out ripping it up at all the local spots and finding places to just let it all hang out. It was an unseasonably sunny fall which made for perfect conditions. Seattle has quite a bit of variety just east of the city. Duthie park for jump trails, Tokul for everything from XC style grinders to DH, Tiger Mountain for big long DH runs and lots of roots, Raging River has so much terrain it's perfect for all-day epics, with big hits, natural terrain, and flow trails. Kind of the perfect spot to do a little EWS training. Come along for a little PNW shred, Iago Style.