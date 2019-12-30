Photo Epic: PNW Style & Shredness with Iago Garay in Seattle

Iago Garay has been spending a lot of time in the Pacific Northwest in the offseason, especially in the Seattle area. One could say he's almost a local at this point. Before his training block gets into full swing, he has been out ripping it up at all the local spots and finding places to just let it all hang out. It was an unseasonably sunny fall which made for perfect conditions. Seattle has quite a bit of variety just east of the city. Duthie park for jump trails, Tokul for everything from XC style grinders to DH, Tiger Mountain for big long DH runs and lots of roots, Raging River has so much terrain it's perfect for all-day epics, with big hits, natural terrain, and flow trails. Kind of the perfect spot to do a little EWS training. Come along for a little PNW shred, Iago Style.
