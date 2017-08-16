POC Brings SPIN Helmet Technology to Mountain Biking



First seen in their ski helmets, POC's new SPIN (Shearing Pad INterior) technology is designed to help reduce the rotational impact force that occurs during a crash, and it's now being applied to their mountain bike helmets.



What's SPIN? It's one of those “Why didn't I think of that?” concepts – rather then relying on a plastic slip plane, or on visceoelastic bumpers stuck to the inside of the helmet, POC uses a silicone bladder inside each pad that's designed to allow the helmet to move slightly rather than stick in place during an impact. The location of the pads inside the helmet were chosen to make sure that a riders head only contacts the pads, and not the shell itself. According to POC, the pad's movement helps to dissipate the force of a rotational impact, potentially reducing the severity of the impact on the brain.







The silicone bladder inside each pad is intended to allow the helmet to move smoothly on a rider's head in the even of a crash. The silicone bladder inside each pad is intended to allow the helmet to move smoothly on a rider's head in the even of a crash.



For 2018, SPIN will be included in POC's Tectal Race all-mountain helmet, their Coron Air full face helmet, and the Octal X cross-country helmet. We reviewed the



What if you already have a Poc helmet - can it be retrofitted? According to POC, they're still finalizing the details, but it does sound like there will be kits a little after the new helmets hit store shelves in January 2018.



For 2018, SPIN will be included in POC's Tectal Race all-mountain helmet, their Coron Air full face helmet, and the Octal X cross-country helmet. We reviewed the Tectal back in 2016, and after wearing the SPIN equipped version for the past two months I'd say that the fit and performance haven't been altered at all by the new technology. It's still the same comfortable helmet it was before, it's just that now it has another feature designed to keep your head even safer in the event of a crash.What if you already have a Poc helmet - can it be retrofitted? According to POC, they're still finalizing the details, but it does sound like there will be kits a little after the new helmets hit store shelves in January 2018.

The SPIN-equipped Tectal Race will retail for $220 USD. The SPIN-equipped Tectal Race will retail for $220 USD. For 2018 the Coron Air gets a significant update, and now weighs 950 grams, with a price tag of $275 USD. For 2018 the Coron Air gets a significant update, and now weighs 950 grams, with a price tag of $275 USD.





