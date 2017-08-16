FIRST LOOK

POC Brings SPIN Helmet Technology to Mountain Biking

Aug 16, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
POC SPIN

First seen in their ski helmets, POC's new SPIN (Shearing Pad INterior) technology is designed to help reduce the rotational impact force that occurs during a crash, and it's now being applied to their mountain bike helmets.

What's SPIN? It's one of those “Why didn't I think of that?” concepts – rather then relying on a plastic slip plane, or on visceoelastic bumpers stuck to the inside of the helmet, POC uses a silicone bladder inside each pad that's designed to allow the helmet to move slightly rather than stick in place during an impact. The location of the pads inside the helmet were chosen to make sure that a riders head only contacts the pads, and not the shell itself. According to POC, the pad's movement helps to dissipate the force of a rotational impact, potentially reducing the severity of the impact on the brain.


POC SPIN
POC SPIN
The silicone bladder inside each pad is intended to allow the helmet to move smoothly on a rider's head in the even of a crash.


For 2018, SPIN will be included in POC's Tectal Race all-mountain helmet, their Coron Air full face helmet, and the Octal X cross-country helmet. We reviewed the Tectal back in 2016, and after wearing the SPIN equipped version for the past two months I'd say that the fit and performance haven't been altered at all by the new technology. It's still the same comfortable helmet it was before, it's just that now it has another feature designed to keep your head even safer in the event of a crash.

What if you already have a Poc helmet - can it be retrofitted? According to POC, they're still finalizing the details, but it does sound like there will be kits a little after the new helmets hit store shelves in January 2018.

POC Tectal
The SPIN-equipped Tectal Race will retail for $220 USD.
POC SPIN
For 2018 the Coron Air gets a significant update, and now weighs 950 grams, with a price tag of $275 USD.


30 Comments

  • + 16
 Tough time for POC on front page, with fiasco that appears to be Rissveds, Swedish Cycling, POC, and World Champs. Never been much of a POC fan - and although they aren't the main fault in my mind, they should have stepped up and said yes she can ride her own stuff - as Swedish company we want to see our company represented at highest level, not sit out over contractual issues... Yes that's way simplified I know. Just think they could have taken lead in this and told Swedish Cycling absolutely not to withholding a Olympic champ from competing for their home country.
  • + 1
 All of the props!
  • + 1
 Link? Smile

[Edit - found it!]
  • + 14
 Can't wait to see how WAKI spins this one. Hater of MIPS and lover of POC.
  • + 3
 depends if waki has been drinking or not.
  • + 9
 I'm more than positive. May consider buying these and fitting them into my Rectal
  • + 1
 Does he work?
  • + 4
 yup, he's been drinking
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: no my rectal
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns: #ColonAir
  • + 8
 Surplus breast implants = a safer head?
  • + 5
 exactly: tits on tops
  • + 6
 Boobs do make good pillows, so solid logic is solid.
  • + 2
 I do prefer being safe when receiving head
  • + 1
 @cyrways: everybody needs a bosom for a pillow...
  • + 1
 these implants help save peoples' brains and mammary.
  • + 4
 I'm pretty certain my (non SPIN equipped) POC tectal saved my life on Thursday in a head to tree accident for whatever that's worth to others. It's also the most comfortable helmet I've owned hands down.
  • + 2
 You alright man? Concussions are no joke...
  • + 4
 So I curious about the Coron Air. They seem to have put new technology in it, but this years model of Coron retailed at $450 USD, what did they sacrifice in it to get it down to $275?
  • + 6
 Missed opportunity to call it SPIM, or just MIPS backward.
  • + 1
 Yes! POC Tectal SPIM rolls right off the ol tongue.
  • + 3
 Marketing meeting: we got a new product we want to call it SPIN, any idea for an acronym? "Shearing Pad INterior?" Not great but good enough, next...
  • + 3
 MIPS is losing ground. Between this and Kali's LDL system there are no more logical solutions on the market than MIPS
  • + 3
 Looks like a good deal for a neat looking full face
  • + 1
 Good to hear I'll be able to retrofit my tectal with these pads.
  • + 1
 Holy damnit Christmas, $220 for a half-cut helmet? Eek
  • + 3
 Thought they were too much, bought one on sale, haven't bought a different brand of helmet since then (for both snow and dirt). Best helmets I've ever tried.
  • + 0
 @riish: Giro for life. Perfect fit, lightweight, nice features, good color options, not overpriced.
  • + 0
 Sold I love poc
