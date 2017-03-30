POC Coron Helmet - Review





POC's latest Coron helmet marches straight to the upper echelons of the helmet market. Depending on where in the world, you may want to purchase one. The Coron is positioned to rival Troy Lee's carbon D3 and the 100% Aircraft carbon, and yes, it's not even carbon. But, it does have a few tricks up its sleeve. The Coron can withstand multiple impacts, has a breakaway visor, and an accurate fitting system. It also comes with a lovely



POC Coron Details

• M-Forge® Shell

• Multi-impact EPP liner

• Ventilation system with internal channels

• Unique breakaway visor

• Ear chambers designed for less effect on balance and hearing

• Chin bar constructed for optimized protection and easy breathing

• Removable and washable liner

• Weight 1191g (actual)

• Certified to: 1078, CPSC 12.03, AS/NZ 2063:2008, ASTM F1952

• Four colors

• Three sizes: XS/S, M/L, XL/XXL

• Price: $500 USD / €500

Construction



The Coron's stand out feature is that it's one of the few (if not the only) full-face helmet on the market that offers a multi-use EPP foam liner and M-Forge shell construction. Multi-use? Yes, you should replace your helmet every time you crash. Yes, even if it looks fine. Why? When standard EPS foam liners will absorb impacts it results in the foam being permanently compressed, so if you fall onto the same area again there is little left to absorb the impact–except your skull. The M-Forge shell and EPP foam can take multiple hits, but let's not be silly here - if you manage to smash a hole straight through either layer, you're still going to be looking at buying a fresh lid.







The cheek pads can be removed while the helmet is still on the rider in the case of emergency. Extra pads are included to perfect the fit, including detailed notes. The cheek pads slot securely into these recesses, giving the same fit every time. The Coron's liner is removable and machine washable, via hidden press-in studs and retention clips.





The Coron is no lightweight enduro lid with large vents to let air in (as well as tree branches, mud, and rain), there are small intake and exhaust ports above the brow and under the visor. The vents direct air through channels that pass the full length of the foam liner to the exhaust ports at the back of the helmet. The whale-mouth style chin guard should allow plenty of air flow, while mud and water should be blocked by the metal and foam meshes.



The visor has a unique breakaway design; firstly to save it in the event of a crash, secondly, to prevent any extra twisting or torsion on your head or neck if you decide to dig the visor into the ground, or catch it on a low branch.



The helmet comes with additional pads for a precise fit, individually labeled and sticky backed to keep them in position. In case of an emergency, the cheek pads can be removed while the helmet is fitted, and plastic pins slot and slide them back into the same place every time. The main portion of the inner liner can be removed and machine washed, it uses hidden plastic buttons and clips for secure placement. Last, but not least, the Coron uses a classic double-D buckle with a press stud to secure excess webbing.







The breakaway visor system is designed to save the visor, and your head during a crash or when connecting with low branches.



Intake ports at the front of the helmet... with channels that run through the foam to the rear exhaust vents.





Performance



The Coron offered a great fit from day one. After eight months of use, however, the inner lining and pads have started to lose a small amount of their volume, so I recently added a couple of the self-adhesive fit-system pads to restore a secure fit.



Air flow is good when moving down the hill, but the ventilation system doesn't do much at low speeds, or when sitting in shuttle trucks. The front opening of the helmet has plenty of space for even the largest goggle frames, and the large chin guard provides plenty of breathing space



The main feature of this helmet, and the reason why it has become my go-to choice, is the multi-use foam, which gives me great peace of mind after knocking the helmet around for nearly one year. The outer shell and finish still looks like new after a wash and is very resilient to any kinds marking. There are no nooks or crannies to hold dirt or grime so cleaning is easy. The white edging strips have taken on a light shade of perma-brown. I still can't believe I fall foul of the same mistake time after time – never choose white if you want your mountain bike products to stay looking fresh.













Pinkbike's Take:

