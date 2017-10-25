PINKBIKE REVIEWS

POC Joint VPD System Knee Pads - Review

Oct 25, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
POC Joint VPD Knee


POC's Joint VPD System knee pads may not have the catchiest name, but that title does describe where they fit into the Swedish company's line of protective apparel. The pads take traits from POC's DH-oriented VPD 2.0 models and combines them with traits from the VPD Air line, creating a lightweight knee pad that's not lacking when it comes to offering crash protection.


POC Joint VPD System Details
• Impact absorbing inner layer
• EN 1621-1 certified
• Weight: 337 grams (pair)
• Sizes: S, M, L
• MSRP: $150 USD
www.pocsports.com

The bulk of the impact protection comes from POC's visco-elastic polymer dough (VPD), a material that's very pliable, but that hardens up upon impact. The pad's outer fabric is stitched from a high tenacity polyamide yarn, which POC chose due to its ability to resist cuts and tears – they originally used it on their protective ski gear, where sharp metal edges are a constant threat. There aren't any velcro straps to be found on the Joint VPD System; instead, the pads are held in place by the elasticized cuffs, with silicone grippers in place around the top cuff to provide more slip resistance. Available in five sizes, from XS to XL, the Joint VPD System knee pads retail for $150 USD.


POC Joint VPD Knee
POC Joint VPD Knee
The Joint VPD System pads use a simple, slip-on design, with silicone grippers around the upper cuff to keep them securely in place.


Performance

Joint VPD System Knee isn't a very memorable name – if it were up to me, I'd designate that as the pad's scientific name, and come up with a catchier common name. After all, if you were at the beach and started yelling, “There's a carcharodon carcharias!” most people would think you were spouting gibberish. Start screaming, “There's a great white shark!” and it's a different story.

I haven't settled on what I think these pads should be called, but I'm thinking it should involve feathers, marshmallows, or something similarly squishy and soft. That's because they're the most comfortable knee pads I've ever worn, and the list of options I've tried is extensive. It's like having a small pillow on each knee, except that the pillow is extremely abrasion resistant, and hardens up when you hit the ground. The VPD material is temperature sensitive, and once my body heat warmed them up the pads perfectly matched the shape of my knees, without the slightest bit of discomfort or chafing.

I took a few good slams while wearing the VPD System Knee pads, and they performed as advertised every time. Sure, it didn't feel great hitting the ground, but for how minimal the pads feel, they absorbed more of the impact than I anticipated. They're an ideal choice for trail riding, but for DH runs or times where bigger impacts are more likely I'd recommend something with a little more padding on the side of the knees.

The VPD System pads are comfortable enough to keep in place for the entirety of a ride, and even on hotter days they weren't too stifling – they're obviously warmer than not wearing pads, but they did a good job of wicking away sweat, and the fabric used for the back panel gives them a decent level of breathability. The pads have also held up extremely well to repeated washing, which helps to keep them looking (and smelling) like new. Given their minimalist design I was skeptical about how long the pads would stay in place for, but even after months of use there's enough elasticity in the cuffs to keeps them from sliding down.



POC Joint VPD Knee
Even after several crashes and slide-outs the fabric is still holding strong.



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesYes, the Joint VPD System knee pads are one of the more expensive options out there, but that price is backed up with an unsurpassed level of comfort. They're light, well-made, and most importantly, can help save those vulnerable knees during a crash. I'd love to see a more DH-oriented version with additional side protection, but as it is, cost aside, for everyday, all-round usage, these pads are tough to beat.  Mike Kazimer






Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: What If....?
62423 views
Red Bull Rampage First Impressions - Video
60959 views
Must Watch: Riding the Tatshenshini - Video
57797 views
Riding Rigid is Ridiculous - Opinion
56912 views
Cedric Gracia Questions if Something is Wrong with Rampage - Video
54492 views
Strobel Hits The Whole Enchilada – Presented by Enve
47286 views
Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90 BC Edition - Review
46760 views
Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6" Apex - Review
45497 views

39 Comments

  • + 11
 A wise man once said "Under every pad is a scar." Kneepads are cheap insurance, and I never ride without them.
  • + 6
 I like POC stuff, but will never be willing to pay their prices. Lots of other options out there that are more affordable.
  • + 2
 Watch PB buysell and Craigslist. I picked up brand new POC pads for $50
  • + 3
 I wear them for the last 6 months and they're awesome, never moved, protected me and still in a good shape after 2/3 washing machines.... and important point : you don't notice them while pedalling up/transitioning! I have some knee pain (who doesn't here?!) and I can pedal with them on every time! The other VPD AIR are more noticeable. Good quality + protection + light + cheap doesn't match easily...
  • - 5
flag NYShred (23 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Sorry you had to pay $150 for that experience. I've bought no-name $20 gel kneepads from the pharmacy that performed the same way.
  • + 5
 These look pretty awesome for a lightweight everyday set of pads that I really kneed.
  • + 3
 We kneed a knee pad comparison-shoot out!!!
Let's see what the industry has. Including a list of pros/cons.
  • + 3
 We did one last year: www.pinkbike.com/news/trail-knee-guards-ridden-and-rated-2016.html, but doing another round down the line is definitely a possibility.
  • + 1
 The elastic-only idea is concerning. Will it stretch out? I suppose you're only supposed to hand wash and dry them to help prevent that from happening. Velcro wears out too, but seems to last a good long time.
  • + 2
 Been using their knee and elbow pads for ages, and i'm going for the full jacket next year. The prices are always exaggerated that's true.
  • + 2
 Imo Silicone grippers lose their grip over time and washing, I always go for pads with straps for this reason.
  • + 1
 Totally agree. They always stretch over time and lose their effectiveness in a crash.
  • + 2
 tld raid hasent let me down yet and i wear them every ride from xc to park runs
  • + 2
 Are they 4x as good as the Alpinestar Paragons?
  • + 1
 $50 in the clearance bin in 6 months
  • + 1
 These look great. But why they always forget about the shin?
  • + 1
 ION k-sleeve works great for me...just too long to put in
  • + 1
 why is there not a cut out on the back of the knee to make it cooler?
  • + 2
 I'm not sure POC's exact reasoning, but my guess would be that with this design there aren't any seams to chafe and annoy you when you're pedaling.
  • - 1
 Did these replace the VPD air ? I have VPD 2.0 and they look more protective than these.
  • + 2
 I’m guessing so which is good, I sold my VPD Air pads to get the trail pads dakine makes. The Poc ones always slid down within a minute of downhilling.
  • + 1
 @andnyleswillriot: my VPD 2.0 are sweet, a little too much for trail riding though.
  • + 1
 POC don’t play around!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.043790
Mobile Version of Website