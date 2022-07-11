POC Partners with Autoliv to Develop Airbag Technology for Helmets

Jul 11, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

POC announced today that it has partnered with automotive safety supplier Autoliv to develop airbag systems that can be incorporated into bike helmets.

The budding technology is currently aimed at commuters and e-bikers, but it's likely that once refined, the system could be applied to POC's mountain bike helmets, too. According to Autoliv, which primarily makes car airbags and seatbelts, more than half of seriously injured road users are cyclists, and serious injuries in crashes involving cyclists rose 24% from 2010 to 2019. With cycling still on the rise worldwide thanks to environmental and health initiatives, the two Swedish companies thought it timely to study how helmet safety could be improved.

A prototype model has been tested using crash dummies to mimic different ground impacts a cyclist's head might experience. A full study is upcoming, but in the "pre-study tests," researchers evaluated airbag designs, pressure, integration methods, and triggering systems:

bigquotesThe resulting concept was an airbag consisting of three fabric channels hidden in the helmet during normal use. In a crash the channels were expanded covering the sides and top of the head and pressurised to approximately 60 kPa. When deployed the airbag acts as the initial energy absorber while the underlying helmet may still contribute in the usual way. The combination of both absorbing technologies enables a reduction of the head acceleration and significantly reduced head injury risk in impact tests. Targets such as having a low mass, good coverage, and not being visible during normal use were fulfilled with this airbag design.Autoliv


The researchers noted that the design was constrained by the helmet itself having to still perform as well as conventional helmets when the airbag is not deployed.

After the successful initial tests, POC and Autoliv plan to continue the research, now with a focus on creating an airbag with as much coverage as possible and with coverage in the most essential spots. Although there's still extensive testing to be done, POC aims to bring an airbag helmet to market before too long.

More information is available online, where users can download Autoliv's full report of the pre-study testing. (Users are asked to enter personal information to gain access. I took the hit so you don't have to.)

With increasing awareness of head injuries throughout the bike industry, we look forward to seeing more technological developments to help mitigate those risks in the future.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Helmets POC


16 Comments

  • 6 0
 This will be cool technology if it comes in at a price most can afford.
  • 3 0
 POC + relatively cutting edge and already known to be expensive (see motorcycle airbags) technology? One can dream, but I wouldn't bet a case of IPAs on it...
  • 4 0
 Very cool. I’m sure people will say it’s expensive but you only get one head…buy the nicer helmet and skip the factory suspension…
  • 3 2
 Smart, sure. But I can only imagine it will be popular if it's reusable or offers affordable "refills". If I had to shell out $200 every time I crashed and hit my head(regardless of impact forces) I'd be spending another $1000 a year!
  • 9 1
 Are you saying that you don't replace your helmet after you crash?
  • 4 2
 @wpplayer18: yes
  • 1 0
 It’s only a matter of time. I have a motorcycle jacket with an airbag and thankfully have never had to use it. I know someone who had greatly reduced injuries after being in an accident whilst wearing one.
  • 1 0
 It looks like those motorcycle airbag vests are $500-$1000+ USD. Automotive airbags cost $1000+ USD to replace. I'd be surprised if we saw these airbag helmets for under $1000 when they arrive.
  • 1 0
 i suggest you research what a hövding is and how much it costs
  • 2 0
 Wonder what the deployment trigger will be. Decelerations seems too late, freefall may have false positives.
  • 1 1
 This seems awesome! I can't wait to buy one once the tech has been proven out and it's ready for MTB rides! also I would gladly by an inflatable vest like motorcyclists wear if someone would make one for mountain biking
  • 1 0
 I hope all helmets incorporate some multi-use version of this at an affordable price point.
  • 1 0
 Just don't be tossing your lid around, don't drop it at a trail head, secure it while traveling.
  • 1 0
 Great development, might be expensive to start with but hopefully price comes down over time.
  • 1 0
 Nice. And i would lik the same air-bag technology for the shoulder (who didn't broke is clavicula yet ?)
  • 1 0
 I'm with BikeSnobNYC





