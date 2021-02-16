POC Releases Solar-Powered Omne Eternal Helmet

Feb 16, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

POC Sports has released what it claims is a world-first: a solar-powered helmet.

The Omne Eternal helmet is made for commuting and XC riding and features a small rear light that turns on automatically when the helmet is worn. Rather than using traditional solar panels, the helmet uses a material called Powerfoyle through a partnership with Swedish solar cell tech company Exeger.

Powerfoyle harnesses both natural and artificial light. The material is flexible and unassuming, so it is integrated into the helmet without any noticeable aesthetic changes – other than, of course, the light on the back of the helmet. Other than the light, it's similar to POC's other helmets, with POC's rotational force protection, Spin. There are no switches or charging ports.


bigquotesOur ‘Whole helmet concept’ illustrates that in today’s world a helmet can, and should, do significantly more than manage impacts. By integrating digital solutions we can protect a user before, during and after an accident. Integrating Powerfoyle opens a world of new opportunities, creating helmets with an endless power source is the key to unlocking new ideas and innovations which have the potential to revolutionize safety.Jonas Sjögren


While the marketing points more to commuter use than to XC riding, there's plenty of crossover with mountain bikers who ride their bikes to and from the trails. The Omne Eternal will be available in June 2021 for €250 / $302 USD. More information available on POC's website.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Helmets POC


14 Comments

  • 15 0
 $302 for a little blinky light and that stuff that solar calculators have had for decades.
  • 2 0
 It's not the same basic solar panels as your calculator has, though. I'm assuming this "Powerfoyle" material is a big chunk of that price.
  • 4 1
 Make helmets lighter? Nah. Make them safer? Nah too hard. How bout we try and make our existing safest and lightest helmets more affordable? Heaven forbid. Put blinky light charge by sun and charge em twice as much? f*ck yeah sounds perfect
  • 2 2
 Also this “ While the marketing points more to commuter use than XC, plenty of mountain bikers rider their bikes to and from the trails and a little extra safety on the road is never a bead thing. The Omne Eternal will be available in June 2021 for €250 / $302 USD. More information available on POC's website”. Needs a bit of grammar chocking I would stay...
  • 1 0
 Cool concept IMO. Would love to know how many lumens its putting out and what the battery life is like as well as how much "charge time" it would need. Bit vague on the tech specs.
  • 2 0
 So what you're saying is that it won't work in the UK from October to March?
  • 1 0
 I assume it has a battery (unless it only works when it's light?), and how much that battery weighs?
  • 2 1
 NOOOOPE. A battery on my helmet? nope.
  • 1 1
 It's not a battery, it's a solar panel. It's very explicit about this.
  • 1 0
 @codfather1234: I feel like a solar panel and a light without a battery of some description to store energy for when it gets dark would be missing the mark a little bit....... more.
  • 1 0
 Any chance of indicators, full beams and windscreen wipers for my glasses?
  • 1 0
 Does it come with a helmet bag?
  • 1 0
 No one will buy this
  • 2 1
 Rich, far left liberals with their folding bikes will buy them to use when they are biking back and forth from the evil fossil fueled train that takes them from the beautiful suburbs to the dirty city where they work. And while on this bike ride with their $300 helmet and their right pant leg stuffed in their sock they can think about how wonderful they are because they are not driving a car and look down at all who do. These are the true heroes amongst us! I live in Massachusetts, they're everywhere! (I'm pro environment, just not pro-arrogance and there is a lot here)

