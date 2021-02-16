POC Releases Solar-Powered Omne Eternal Helmet

POC Sports has released what it claims is a world-first: a solar-powered helmet.
The Omne Eternal helmet is made for commuting and XC riding and features a small rear light that turns on automatically when the helmet is worn. Rather than using traditional solar panels, the helmet uses a material called Powerfoyle through a partnership with Swedish solar cell tech company Exeger.
Powerfoyle harnesses both natural and artificial light. The material is flexible and unassuming, so it is integrated into the helmet without any noticeable aesthetic changes – other than, of course, the light on the back of the helmet. Other than the light, it's similar to POC's other helmets, with POC's rotational force protection, Spin. There are no switches or charging ports.
|Our ‘Whole helmet concept’ illustrates that in today’s world a helmet can, and should, do significantly more than manage impacts. By integrating digital solutions we can protect a user before, during and after an accident. Integrating Powerfoyle opens a world of new opportunities, creating helmets with an endless power source is the key to unlocking new ideas and innovations which have the potential to revolutionize safety.—Jonas Sjögren
While the marketing points more to commuter use than to XC riding, there's plenty of crossover with mountain bikers who ride their bikes to and from the trails. The Omne Eternal will be available in June 2021 for €250 / $302 USD. More information available on POC's website
.
14 Comments
Post a Comment