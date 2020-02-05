Podcast: Sean Leader Talks About Windrock, Snowshoe, Racing, Investing & More

Feb 5, 2020
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Burk Saunders

Words Chris Hall : Photo Burk Saunders

This week on the Downtime Podcast, I’m joined by Sean Leader. Sean has been a driving force behind developing the riding scene on the east coast of America, and along with Neko Mulally is the man behind Windrock Bike Park. We sat down to find out more about Sean’s own race career where he competed at a high level in many disciplines, we chat about how investing has helped him live the kind of lifestyle he wants, what it took to get the Snowshoe track World Cup ready, and lots more. So hit play below and give it a listen.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/sean-leader/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

