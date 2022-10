Credit @steelcitymedia / @samneedhamphotoOn this episode of the pod George & Jack chat with Greg Minnaar about his 2022 season, the 3 broken vertebrae he sustained in Val di Sole, Ronan Dunne & how excited he is for 2023. Then they’re joined by 2022 Junior World Champion, Jordan Williams. Oh, there’s some hot team rumours in there too courtesy of a very jetlagged Emilie Siegenthaler…Credit @maddogboris