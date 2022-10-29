Podcast: 2022 Season Review with Vali Höll & Thibaut Dapréla Also Some Wild Team Rumours

Oct 29, 2022
by George Thompson  
2022 DH World Champion Vali Höll - credit Red Bull Content Pool

In May 2020 we did our first show with Vali Höll & Thibaut Dapréla; 2 young guns who’d dominated their Junior categories & were about to embark on their first elite seasons. Then in September 2021 we did a follow up show; Thibaut had just crashed out in Snowshoe ending his chances of a first elite overall, but Vali won both Snowshoe races to take the title. In this episode we catch up with them about their 2022 seasons. Oh & there’s a stack of #teamrumours too... Wyn Masters to replace Rob Warner anyone?


https://pod.co/making-up-the-numbers/vali-hll-thibaut-daprela

Thibaut Dapréla getting loose on his way to 2nd place at the Fort - credit Red Bull Content Pool

Posted In:
Podcasts Thibaut Daprela Vali Holl


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Not listened. But Wynn is someone i`d be happy taking over in the booth. Can`t imagine how it would go, No one could replace Rob but Wynn has the right vibe.





