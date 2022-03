Pic: Sven Martin

2022 World Cup Downhill racing is here and Sven Martin and Alan Milway are my co-hosts for this episode of Bench Racing. We will cover the season and bring you review episodes of each race throughout the year. We break down the upcoming 2022 season with a preview show and the riders to watch for 2022 with racing kicking off at Lourdes, France on 27th March 2022.Also available on Apple Podcasts