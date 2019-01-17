INTERVIEWS

Podcast: A Guide To MTB Health & Fitness With a Professional Coach

Jan 16, 2019
Episode #065 of The HKT Podcast features Ben Plenge of Strength Factory Action Sports Training. Ben and I sat down at his facility in Bristol, UK to answer a host of listener questions about on/off the bike health and fitness. We split the episode into four components: diet, training the mind, training the body and recovery.

Half way through recording this episode Ben and I took a break to go through one of his MTB specific workouts. We then sat back down to discuss what movements we did and the reasons why. This workout is available free for our podcast listeners and can be downloaded HERE.

Here's a brief explanation of the workout.


You can simply click the link at the top of the page to take a listen or, you can also find the podcast by searching 'The HKT Podcast' on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you!

