Podcast: Aaron Gwin Talks Tough Seasons, Injury, Dealing With Speculation & More

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes
I think it’s fair to say that Aaron Gwin has had a rough couple of seasons. A steady stream of injuries and misfortune have kept him away from where he’d like to be, at the very top of the sport. We chat about how he deals with tough times. How he feels about people saying he’s no longer got what it takes and how his approach to racing has changed over time. Can Aaron still beat Greg Minnaar’s all time wins record and when will he retire from downhill? Give this episode a listen to hear the answers from the man himself. So hit play and have a listen to this episode with Aaron Gwin.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/aaron-gwin/
17 Comments
People who say source... trigger.
How about, source for the statement about Aaron being the largest burden on R&D and product development, did Gwin not jump on a pretty factory Trek and smash it (well others were injured or coming back from injury too).
I heard Gwin doesnt do as much testing as other maybe some other riders do (who are faster than Gwin).
Source... I put my ear to the ground and listened to the drums from far away (or maybe a WC racer told me).
I dont understand why the worlds best are not all out testing all of the time, test everything! diet, gym, bike setup, pre race routine etc etc. Thats not R&D, thats just personal development.
I'm not sure if Gwin has described his break with YT elsewhere, but that part was very interesting. I respect the way that Gwin was able to talk about it in a matter-of-fact manner without any real bitterness or evident animosity toward the brand. I mean, you can hear that he was definitely angry when it happened and that he doesn't agree with the way things went down, but understands that it's YT's business and they can run it as they see fit.
