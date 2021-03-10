Podcast: Aaron Gwin Talks Tough Seasons, Injury, Dealing With Speculation & More

Mar 10, 2021
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Nathan Hughes

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes

I think it’s fair to say that Aaron Gwin has had a rough couple of seasons. A steady stream of injuries and misfortune have kept him away from where he’d like to be, at the very top of the sport. We chat about how he deals with tough times. How he feels about people saying he’s no longer got what it takes and how his approach to racing has changed over time. Can Aaron still beat Greg Minnaar’s all time wins record and when will he retire from downhill? Give this episode a listen to hear the answers from the man himself. So hit play and have a listen to this episode with Aaron Gwin.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/aaron-gwin/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast.

Posted In:
Podcasts Aaron Gwin


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Trek High Pivot DH Prototype (Yes, It Still Looks Like a Session)
57031 views
7 Interesting Used Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - Hidden Treasures
53282 views
Round Up: 6 Ways Mountain Bikers Use Tape to Keep Their Bikes (and Bodies) Fast
52782 views
Staff Rides: The N+1 Bikes of Pinkbike Editors
48644 views
CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More
48031 views
Review: 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90
45599 views
4 Ultra Small Scale Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff in 2021
41938 views
Randoms: Automatic Seat Angle Adjustment, Graphene Brake Pads & More - Taipei Cycle Online 2021
38102 views

17 Comments

  • 11 0
 I sometimes wonder whether brands are scared to sponsor Aaron considering how much he's going to cost them in R&D and product development. I don't think I've ever seen a pro rider push so hard for the perfect bike set-up.
  • 5 6
 I think Bruni would give him a run for his money on that one - Bruni/Pure Agency literally got the UCI to change the rules to allow mullet bikes because Loic didn't like 29ers!
  • 4 1
 @lews-therin: source?
  • 1 5
flag betsie (39 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @MasterOfStone: disprove him!

People who say source... trigger.

How about, source for the statement about Aaron being the largest burden on R&D and product development, did Gwin not jump on a pretty factory Trek and smash it (well others were injured or coming back from injury too).
I heard Gwin doesnt do as much testing as other maybe some other riders do (who are faster than Gwin).

Source... I put my ear to the ground and listened to the drums from far away (or maybe a WC racer told me).

I dont understand why the worlds best are not all out testing all of the time, test everything! diet, gym, bike setup, pre race routine etc etc. Thats not R&D, thats just personal development.
  • 1 0
 @betsie: In the interview, he talks about NOT being a bike "geek" for the majority of his career. He was very particular and sensitive to how the bike felt, but he didn't really know anything about kinemetics, geometry, an the actual numbers. He had no clue on his suspension set up and leverage curves and all of that. He said that it's been in recent years (specifically with Intense) that he's really started to geek out and be more interested in the actual numbers and such, in large part because Intense, as a brand, also likes to geek out on that stuff.
  • 1 0
 @MasterOfStone: Pretty sure its one of the 'Outspoken' podcast episodes that it's discussed in.
  • 9 2
 Arons mentality is well suited to Enduro imo, he's super focused and has the stamina I think but thats just me.
  • 10 4
 Thsts a cruel statement, he's still got some dh life in him.
  • 5 1
 @Jackson900: I didnt suggest he is done with DH and Enduro isnt a step down imo.
  • 3 0
 For sure, yeah ! But I think he still got the juice and the drive to delight us in DH for some time.
  • 4 6
 @Imabigboy82: enduro is a step down soz
  • 1 0
 @russthedog: no need to say sorry dude lol
  • 1 0
 Enduro is not very well suited to meticulous perfectionists but currently favors stable mentally strong allrounders, who are prepared to make errors and manage theirs race runs accordingly. Not his strongest talent IMO
  • 5 0
 Gave it a listen this morning and would definitely recommend it to others.
  • 3 0
 Thanks @murfio I'm glad you enjoyed it.
  • 2 0
 @downtimepodcast: Yep. Good job on this one, Chris.

I'm not sure if Gwin has described his break with YT elsewhere, but that part was very interesting. I respect the way that Gwin was able to talk about it in a matter-of-fact manner without any real bitterness or evident animosity toward the brand. I mean, you can hear that he was definitely angry when it happened and that he doesn't agree with the way things went down, but understands that it's YT's business and they can run it as they see fit.
  • 2 0
 Good luck this year Gwinner!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010201
Mobile Version of Website