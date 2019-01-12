INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Adam Brayton's Coach is Back With More Off-Season Workouts

Jan 12, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Peter Ostrowski

Words Chris Hall : Photo Peter Ostrowski


When Adam's coach, Jonny from Fit4Racing, last joined us on the podcast, it was our second most popular episode of 2018, just behind some guy called Josh Bryceland! This time Jonny is back to talk us through both a DH and an Enduro specific workout, to help you move towards the start of the race season, and bring some more speed, power and endurance into your training. This time we’ve got scaling options for most of the exercises so you can tailor the workouts to the right level for you. So if you’re keen to bring your a-game to the 2019 season, then hit play, give this episode a listen, and then it's time to put the work in.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/fit4racingjanuary19/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Keep up the good work Chris. Recent podcasts have been awesome - repping with my new mug too Smile
  • + 1
 Thanks @kelownakona, stoked to hear that you've got a mug too!!

