Podcast: Adam Brayton's Coach is Back With More Off-Season Workouts

Words Chris Hall : Photo Peter Ostrowski
When Adam's coach, Jonny from Fit4Racing, last joined us on the podcast, it was our second most popular episode of 2018, just behind some guy called Josh Bryceland! This time Jonny is back to talk us through both a DH and an Enduro specific workout, to help you move towards the start of the race season, and bring some more speed, power and endurance into your training. This time we’ve got scaling options for most of the exercises so you can tailor the workouts to the right level for you. So if you’re keen to bring your a-game to the 2019 season, then hit play, give this episode a listen, and then it's time to put the work in.
