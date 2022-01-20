Podcast: Amaury Pierron on His Career Thus Far, Injuries, & Winning the Overall at MSA - 'I Don't Even Know How I Did It'

In 2018, Amaury Pierron won 3 World Cups in a row & clinched the 2018 World Cup Overall title. In 2019 he won another 3 but dramatically lost out on the overall on the final run of the final race of the season. In the last 2 years he’s sustained some big injuries but battled his way back on to the podium at the final World Cup of the 2021 season. He doesn’t do many interviews, so this is a very special episode with the man who, when he’s on, is the fastest Downhill rider on the planet…
https://pod.co/making-up-the-numbers/amaury-pierron
The Making Up The Numbers Podcast is available on Spotify
or any podcast app, or visit https://pod.co/making-up-the-numbers
