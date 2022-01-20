close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Podcast: Amaury Pierron on His Career Thus Far, Injuries, & Winning the Overall at MSA - 'I Don't Even Know How I Did It'

Jan 20, 2022
by George Thompson  

In 2018, Amaury Pierron won 3 World Cups in a row & clinched the 2018 World Cup Overall title. In 2019 he won another 3 but dramatically lost out on the overall on the final run of the final race of the season. In the last 2 years he’s sustained some big injuries but battled his way back on to the podium at the final World Cup of the 2021 season. He doesn’t do many interviews, so this is a very special episode with the man who, when he’s on, is the fastest Downhill rider on the planet…

https://pod.co/making-up-the-numbers/amaury-pierron


The Making Up The Numbers Podcast is available on Spotify or any podcast app, or visit https://pod.co/making-up-the-numbers



Posted In:
Podcasts Amaury Pierron


Must Read This Week
18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2022
71124 views
Iron Horse Sunday Reborn - A Classic Downhill Bike Modified with Modern Geometry & Mullet Wheels
64145 views
Atherton Bikes Launch Direct to Consumer Website Sales
49382 views
Why Your Bike Might Have Less Travel Than Claimed
44901 views
Details Revealed for Hope's New Tech 4 Levers
43536 views
Kona Bikes Sold to Kent Outdoors
41587 views
Athletes Now Need to be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID to Compete in France
37497 views
Spotted: A Chromag Full Suspension Bike, This Time for Adults
37384 views

7 Comments

  • 3 0
 "the man who, when he’s on, is the fastest Downhill rider on the planet." This is such an amazing statement, partly because it's probably true, but also because this exact statement applies to a whole lot of other guys on the DH World Cup circuit! It's a pleasure to watch the world's best battle it out race after race and year after year ...
  • 4 0
 His Les Gets run 2019 is my absolute favourite downhill run tho, nothing ive seen on youtube beats that. Legendary
  • 1 0
 @Jolinwood: Watched it so many times and never get sick of it!
  • 3 0
 Sorry, forgot to credit - all photos Keno Derleyn for Commencal Muc-Off
  • 1 0
 Wait, as the article author can't edit your post? I thought this restriction only applied to the proletariat in the comments.
  • 3 0
 New new bell bell
  • 6 5
 Hey Amaury, how is the education program going?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007772
Mobile Version of Website