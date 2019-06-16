Podcast: An Entertaining Hour with Brett Tippie

I (Mike Powell) caught up with Brett Tippie for a podcast. And being that the podcast format is made for a big personality guy like Brett, it's an entertaining hour. We talk about Brett's days of being a pro snowboarder on Burton’s pro team... He tells some amazing Craig Kelly and gravel pit stories. Then we jump into the birth of freeride, bikes, partying too hard, and coming back from dark times--to sponsors and emcee gigs. This is a funny history/life lesson that you do not want to miss.Brett Tippie Show Notes:1:30: Traveling family man, meeting at Rampage5:00: Growing up moving, settling in Kamloops, and First Nation11:00: Football, School, and snowboarding17:00: Warren Miller and biking21:00: Stanley: Get 30% off site wide with the code powell30Evo: Seattle, Portland, Denver, Whistler, and the interwebs22:30: The bikes in the 80’s, and Craig Kelly34:00: Getting on the Burton Team, filming with Christian Begin, and Pulp Traction45:00 Spy Optic: Get 20% off on their site Spyoptic.com using the code TPM2010 Barrel Brewery: Buy their beers, they support action sports more than anyone46:30: Kranked, money, travel, and change50:00: Sending it, what is happening with snowboarding, and bike progression63:00: Partying, problems, digging himself out though love65:00: Tippie is back as an athlete and a personality68:00: Inappropriate Questions