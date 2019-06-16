INTERVIEWS

Podcast: An Entertaining Hour with Brett Tippie

Jun 16, 2019
by Mike Powell  
I (Mike Powell) caught up with Brett Tippie for a podcast. And being that the podcast format is made for a big personality guy like Brett, it's an entertaining hour. We talk about Brett's days of being a pro snowboarder on Burton’s pro team... He tells some amazing Craig Kelly and gravel pit stories. Then we jump into the birth of freeride, bikes, partying too hard, and coming back from dark times--to sponsors and emcee gigs. This is a funny history/life lesson that you do not want to miss.

Brett Tippie Show Notes:

1:30: Traveling family man, meeting at Rampage
5:00: Growing up moving, settling in Kamloops, and First Nation
11:00: Football, School, and snowboarding
17:00: Warren Miller and biking
22:30: The bikes in the 80’s, and Craig Kelly
34:00: Getting on the Burton Team, filming with Christian Begin, and Pulp Traction
46:30: Kranked, money, travel, and change
50:00: Sending it, what is happening with snowboarding, and bike progression
63:00: Partying, problems, digging himself out though love
65:00: Tippie is back as an athlete and a personality
68:00: Inappropriate Questions



