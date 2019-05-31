INTERVIEWS

Podcast: An Hour with Graham Agassiz

May 31, 2019
by Mike Powell  

Aggy on the North Shore

Mike Powell from The Powell Movement catches up with Graham Agassiz and talks about leaving Kona Bikes for Evil, the influence of snowboarding/moto/RAD, breaking his neck, Rampage and more. It’s a look into the life and times of a laid-back, fun-loving bad-ass. Inappropriate questions with Derek Westerlund.

SHOW NOTES

1:15: From Kona to Evil

11:00: Growing up in Kamloops, RAD, and getting bullied

17:20: Sun Peaks, quitting basketball, and moto influence

23:30: BMX, being judged, and getting his first mountain bike

28:00: Mountain biking, winning a comp at Sun Peaks and quitting racing

36:00: Snowboarding influence, New World Disorder, and riding out of his comfort zone

41:30: Sponsorship, money and comparing him to other athletes

34 :00: Taking a year off after high school, and 2008 the year that defines his career

44:40: Comparing him to skiers and snowboarders and signature products

49:00: Breaking his neck, Ashes to Agassiz, and demons

58:00: 2015 Rampage, 2016 Rampage crash and scary aftermath

65:00: Pulling out early and Rampage being the Pinnacle

66:00: Inappropriate Questions with Derek Westerlund

Photos: Alexandra Erickson


MENTIONS: @ThePowellMovement


