Podcast: An Hour with Graham Agassiz

SHOW NOTES

Mike Powell from The Powell Movement catches up with Graham Agassiz and talks about leaving Kona Bikes for Evil, the influence of snowboarding/moto/RAD, breaking his neck, Rampage and more. It’s a look into the life and times of a laid-back, fun-loving bad-ass. Inappropriate questions with Derek Westerlund.1:15: From Kona to Evil11:00: Growing up in Kamloops, RAD, and getting bullied17:20: Sun Peaks, quitting basketball, and moto influence21:15: Stanley: Get 30% (limited time only) off site wide with the code Stanley30Evo: The best online experience in action sports with retail to back it upRESQWATER (enter the code resqwatertpm for a 20% discount on a 12 pack)23:30: BMX, being judged, and getting his first mountain bike28:00: Mountain biking, winning a comp at Sun Peaks and quitting racing36:00: Snowboarding influence, New World Disorder, and riding out of his comfort zone41:30: Sponsorship, money and comparing him to other athletes34 :00: Taking a year off after high school, and 2008 the year that defines his career43:15: Spy Optic: Get 20% off on their site Spyoptic.com using the code TPM2010 Barrel Brewery: Buy their beers, they support action sports more than anyone44:40: Comparing him to skiers and snowboarders and signature products49:00: Breaking his neck, Ashes to Agassiz, and demons58:00: 2015 Rampage, 2016 Rampage crash and scary aftermath65:00: Pulling out early and Rampage being the Pinnacle66:00: Inappropriate Questions with Derek WesterlundPhotos: Alexandra Erickson