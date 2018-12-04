INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Andréane Lanthier-Nadeau Talks Psychology & Switching From XC to EWS

Dec 4, 2018
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo by Kike Abelleira

Words Chris Hall : Photo Kike Abelleira


This week, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (also known as ALN) joins us on the podcast. Andréane made a spectacular return to the EWS podium this season after missing the first few rounds due to injury. We discuss her injury and approach to recovery, along with her background in the sport, cross country racing, psychology and much more. Use the player above to listen to this interview with one of Enduro’s top podium contenders.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/aln/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

MENTIONS: @downtimepodcast


