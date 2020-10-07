Podcast: Andrew Neethling Chats to Loic Bruni Ahead of World Champs

Pic : Sven Martin
#18. Loic Bruni: The 4 time Elite Downhill MTB World Champion
Loic Bruni at only 26 years of age has won 4 of the last 5 MTB Downhill World Championships. After a nail biting World Cup Season in 2019, he added the World Cup Overall title to his long list of achievements. Bruni is happy to speak his mind and a great ambassador for the sport. We dig into all sorts like the challenges of lockdown, dominance of the French, being at the top of the sport, trusting your gut and more. This is an episode not to be missed.
Also available on Apple Podcasts
/ Spotify
0 Comments
Post a Comment