Podcast: Andrew Neethling Chats to Loic Bruni Ahead of World Champs

Oct 7, 2020
by Andrew Neethling  
Loic Bruni: Moving the Needle

by andrewneethling
Views: 22    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

Pic : Sven Martin

#18. Loic Bruni: The 4 time Elite Downhill MTB World Champion

Loic Bruni at only 26 years of age has won 4 of the last 5 MTB Downhill World Championships. After a nail biting World Cup Season in 2019, he added the World Cup Overall title to his long list of achievements. Bruni is happy to speak his mind and a great ambassador for the sport. We dig into all sorts like the challenges of lockdown, dominance of the French, being at the top of the sport, trusting your gut and more. This is an episode not to be missed.


Also available on Apple Podcasts / Spotify

Posted In:
Podcasts Andrew Neethling Loic Bruni Leogang Dh World Champs 2020 World Championships 2020


Must Read This Week
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
53618 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO - More Travel & More Adjustability
52942 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
46639 views
[Updated] Red Bull TV Adds 7 South American Countries & The Netherlands to World Champs Geoblocked List
43671 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
42570 views
Specialized's New Chisel Shows That Aluminum Isn't Just The Cheap Carbon Version
39600 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020
38428 views
Bike, Surfer, Powder, & Snowboarder Magazines Shut Down
34836 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008255
Mobile Version of Website