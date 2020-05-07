Podcast: Andrew Neething Talks to Brendan Fairclough & Cam Zink in Episode 1 & 2 of 'Moving the Needle'

May 7, 2020
by Andrew Neethling  

As a professional international downhill mountain biker, and now commentator, I bring 18 years of experience in all aspects of the cycling industry into podcast form with MOVING THE NEEDLE : The Andrew Neethling Podcast.

In this show, I set out to pick apart the minds and strategies that top athletes and industry leaders use to reach the pinnacle of their sport. Including their early beginnings, bouncing back from adversity, and candid untold stories from life on the road.

The show is on Apple, Spotify and Overcast to name a few

We have 2 Episodes live and ready:


Episode 1 with Brendan Fairclough:


Also available on Apple Podcasts / Spotify

Photo Credit Ian Collins

Episode 2 with Cam Zink:



Also available on Apple Podcasts / Spotify

Posted In:
