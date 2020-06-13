Podcast: Andrew Neethling Interviews Nino Schurter on Finding Fulfilment and Keeping the Passion

Pic Credit: Sven Martin
#7. Nino Schurter: Finding fulfilment and keeping the passion on the way to the top.
Nino Schurter has won it all and more in Cross Country Mountain Biking. He is the reigning XC MTB Olympic Champion, World Champion and World Cup Champion. Endurance sport is often known for how serious and dedicated you have to be. Nino somehow finds a way to keep it fun and the passion alive. Learn from him with things like how he focuses on what he can control to finding joy in the painful training sessions he endures.
