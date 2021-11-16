Podcast: Andrew Neethling Talks to Darcy Wittenberg from Anthill Films About the Long Live Chainsaw Documentary

Nov 16, 2021
by Andrew Neethling  
Sven Martin Pic
Pic : Sven Martin

MTB Legends.

Long Live Chainsaw is a documentary on the life and legacy of Canadian downhill rider Stevie Smith. Darcy Wittenberg from Anthill Films joins the show to discuss all things about the film and Stevie. We get some amazing insights and inside stories of Stevie's life, upbringing, and what it's like to make a film like this. This is a MUST watch for anyone that wants to be inspired.

Find out all you need to know: LONG LIVE CHAINSAW Also the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation


Also available on Apple Podcasts / Spotify

Posted In:
Podcasts Andrew Neethling Stevie Smith


