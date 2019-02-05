Podcast: Angel Suarez on his 2018 Season & Plans for the Future

Words Chris Hall : Photo Isac Paddock
This week, we talk to YT Mob rider, Angel Suarez. I’ve wanted to chat with Angel for a while now, as he always seems to be having a great time, and in 2018 he was able to show what he was really capable of, taking his first World Cup top 10. We chat about Angel’s background in motocross, how he’s dealt with his past injuries, the successes of his 2018 season, plans for 2019 and a really special YT Mob project… Hit play and give it a listen.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/angel-suarez/
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
3 Comments
Post a Comment