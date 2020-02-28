Podcast: Anthill Films Release New Audio Series 'Until Sunset'

The idea for Until Sunset came from the fact that we have this sort of unrestricted access to the athletes. We spend so much more time with them than what (eventually) gets shown to the public. Looking back on past films at all the interview content that gets left on the table, it made a lot of sense. We also had a goal with Return to Earth to immerse the viewer into these riding scenes. A sonic experience like this podcast gives viewers (and listeners) another way to trigger the feeling of being there with the rider. — Darren McCullough, Anthill Films’ co-founder and Post Production Supervisor.