Podcast: Anthill Films Release New Audio Series 'Until Sunset'

An often underrated part of the filmmaking process is the sound. To capture all those raw tire skids, freewheel clicks and butter-smooth landings authentically, a film crew member needs to be running around with some powerful microphones and specialized recording equipment. Here at Anthill, that full-time crew member is our sound supervisor Jonathon (Jo) Osborne, who was recently awarded the Best Sound Engineering laurels for Return to Earth at Colorado’s Front Range Film Festival.
Our new podcast Until Sunset — recorded, edited and mixed by Jo — aims to explore the soundscapes around our films with some deeper insights from athletes. We dive into the details of the shoots; what worked, what didn’t work and how it all unfolded. You can listen to the athletes’ reactions as they put themselves on the line in extremely challenging terrain, where sometimes things don’t always go to plan. And then there’s the serene atmosphere of these film locations as we do our best to get as far away from people as possible.
|The idea for Until Sunset came from the fact that we have this sort of unrestricted access to the athletes. We spend so much more time with them than what (eventually) gets shown to the public. Looking back on past films at all the interview content that gets left on the table, it made a lot of sense. We also had a goal with Return to Earth to immerse the viewer into these riding scenes. A sonic experience like this podcast gives viewers (and listeners) another way to trigger the feeling of being there with the rider.— Darren McCullough, Anthill Films’ co-founder and Post Production Supervisor.
Anthill Films has released the first three episodes of Until Sunset, which you can subscribe to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. We recommend you listen with headphones for the best audio experience.We ride; we film... Until Sunset exhibits what we’re capable of doing in a day.
Go on location with the world's best mountain bikers and the Anthill Films crew to explore the moments we capture from sunrise to sunset. Learn what it takes to make award-winning action sports films, through a sonic journey curated from on-location interviews. Hosted by Anthill Sound Supervisor Jonathan Osborne.
Return to Earth
is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Return to Earth is also available to purchase on Apple TV, Google Play, Vimeo and Amazon.
