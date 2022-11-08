Podcast: Behind the Scenes at YT With Founder, Markus Flossmann and CEO, Sam Nicols

Nov 8, 2022
by Downtime Podcast  

Words: Chris Hall

I recently had a great opportunity to sit down for a chat with YT Industries founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Markus Flossmann and CEO, Sam Nicols. Markus shares the story of how YT began and how he grew it over the 12 years that he was in charge. We chat about the origin of some of the product names and those incredible launch videos. Markus also shares the reasons that he decided to step down as CEO and how they found Sam to come onboard. Sam tells us about his time at YT so far and how his experience at Amazon is helping make YT a better company for everyone.

It was a pleasure to get the chance to have such an open and honest conversation with two of the industries big players. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Markus Flossmann and Sam Nicols.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/yt-industries/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Posted In:
Podcasts YT Industries Markus Flossmann Sam Nicols


Must Read This Week
Burning Question: Why Are So Many Bike Manufacturers Putting Cables Through the Headset?
80928 views
First Look: 2023 Scott Genius & Genius ST
77987 views
[Updated] Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
63443 views
Must Watch: Braydon Bringhurst Attempts to Climb the Whole Enchilada in '8600FT'
62909 views
First Look: Race Face's Era Carbon Cranks Are Guaranteed For Life
42768 views
Review Roundup: 6 Flat Pedal Shoes Tested for 2022
35147 views
Field Test: Allied Cycle Works BC40 - The Fun Race Bike
32170 views
Slack Randoms: Raleigh Relaunches the Burner BMX, Parisian Bicycle Hearses, Rocket Lawn Chairs & More
30672 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 We wanted to create a dritjumpbike that costs under 1000.-...mhmm... Dirtlove costs at the moment 1599 Euros.
  • 1 0
 That was ages ago. If the Dirtlove currently is at 1599 I think that’s amazing value right now
  • 2 1
 Came to read the comments and there aren't any... So disappointed.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008385
Mobile Version of Website