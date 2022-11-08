Podcast: Behind the Scenes at YT With Founder, Markus Flossmann and CEO, Sam Nicols

Words: Chris Hall
I recently had a great opportunity to sit down for a chat with YT Industries founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Markus Flossmann and CEO, Sam Nicols. Markus shares the story of how YT began and how he grew it over the 12 years that he was in charge. We chat about the origin of some of the product names and those incredible launch videos. Markus also shares the reasons that he decided to step down as CEO and how they found Sam to come onboard. Sam tells us about his time at YT so far and how his experience at Amazon is helping make YT a better company for everyone.
It was a pleasure to get the chance to have such an open and honest conversation with two of the industries big players. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Markus Flossmann and Sam Nicols.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/yt-industries/
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
3 Comments