Podcast: Ben Cathro & Aimi Kenyon on the Unexpected Challenges of the 2022 World Cup Season

What does it take to go from 0 to 100, real quick? How easily can you adjust to the high intensity and fast pace around you? Better yet, can you adjust, and stand out as one of the best? It’s not an easy objective, but Pinkbike Racing has taken this idea and made it their mission. 2022 saw the establishment of Pinkbike Racing, a World Cup downhill team that’s all about bringing up young and emerging riders and giving them a real chance at making a mark on the scene, whilst being fully supported.Pinkbike Racing has undoubtedly been one of the most engaging and interesting things to happen in the gravity-riding scene this year. The video series, directed by Harry Jenkinson, and produced by Max Rendall and Glen Thomson, AKA Sleeper Co, has had people hooked completely. Viewers resonate with the personalities they see in the team, and that invisible barrier between mere mortal and elite world cup athlete, is broken down. The people’s champion Ben Cathro took the reins as team captain, and it was definitely no small task in addition to working with the film crew, working with Pinkbike, racing and making time for family. Aimi Kenyon, the team’s youngest rider, was thrust into the spotlight, being the main focus for the first and (arguably) the second episode. However, Aimi handled the transition from local Scottish racer to well known personality as well as a young rider could.Just before the World Championships, Ben and Aimi had time to sit down with Josh and explore the year so far. The struggles, the unexpected challenges, and the incredible experiences when living out a first World Cup Season in new ways and perspectives.This is No Ordinary Life, a Podcast by DHaRCO. Enjoy!
You can listen on your favourite podcast app or via this link. Podcast host Josh Muncke // Photography Matt Staggs
