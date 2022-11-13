Podcast: Bernard Kerr on Hitting 90ft Gaps & Some Huge Team Rumours

Nov 13, 2022
by George Thompson  

Blenki to Cube? Madison to quit DH? A new rider on Pivot Factory Racing? Just some of the team rumours discussed in this episode of the pod. We’ve also got the inimitable Bernard Kerr talking about hitting those 90ft Hardline jumps for the first time, getting fired up after checking the Pinkbike Poll before World's & if he could add any rider to the Pivot Factory Racing team, who would it be?


https://pod.co/making-up-the-numbers/bernard-kerr



All photos credit @maddogboris

Posted In:
Podcasts Bernard Kerr


25 Comments

  • 16 0
 What rumors we got folks? Not gona have time to listen to this unfortunatly.
  • 13 3
 Greg Minnaar signed with Cube.
  • 17 0
 Dick Pound
  • 6 0
 Loic Bruni got signed to Specialized
  • 6 0
 Cru Jones to mongoose?!
  • 3 1
 Propain without a factory team
  • 4 0
 LordTom to stay on his battered old GT force.
  • 13 0
 I would love Pivot to sign both Matt Walkers.
  • 1 0
 I'd like to see Reece Ws make the Trek to the world champs in the same plane
  • 1 0
 @george-thompson having found it a few months back I've been really enjoying the podcast, great guests and stories.

Question for you, on the 'previously on...' section, who is it, "you can look at all the data but then you just let off the brakes..."?
I'll find it at some point going through the back catalog but which episode is that?
  • 1 0
 It’s Matt Walker iirc
  • 1 0
 sounds like kade edwards
  • 3 1
 90 foot gaps! That should be named 'Coffin Canyon"

Glad I'm too old to fantasize I could still do things like that.
  • 2 0
 Hastings would have to be the pivot rider
  • 1 0
 Cripes. I would not be so calm about it if my team was facing the chop, especially not with a mortgage to pay. Iceman Kerr.
  • 3 0
 Jack Moir to Pivot.
  • 1 0
 What?! What about Partyboi and Boom Boom?
  • 1 0
 YT is more likely.
  • 2 0
 I'm still fired up about Kerr's great season!
  • 1 0
 Will a lot more riders cross over to ews or ewsE ?
Below threshold threads are hidden





