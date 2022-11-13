Podcast: Bernard Kerr on Hitting 90ft Gaps & Some Huge Team Rumours

Blenki to Cube? Madison to quit DH? A new rider on Pivot Factory Racing? Just some of the team rumours discussed in this episode of the pod. We’ve also got the inimitable Bernard Kerr talking about hitting those 90ft Hardline jumps for the first time, getting fired up after checking the Pinkbike Poll before World's & if he could add any rider to the Pivot Factory Racing team, who would it be?https://pod.co/making-up-the-numbers/bernard-kerr
All photos credit @maddogboris
Question for you, on the 'previously on...' section, who is it, "you can look at all the data but then you just let off the brakes..."?
I'll find it at some point going through the back catalog but which episode is that?
Glad I'm too old to fantasize I could still do things like that.
"I won't be signing up to watch the space that they would be advertising in"
I agree with your sentiments, but that doesn't escape the dichotomy of those two thoughts