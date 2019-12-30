Podcast: Bernard Kerr Talks About Getting into Racing, Building the Pivot Team & Preparing for Anaheim 1

Words Chris Hall : Photo Boris Beyer
This week on the Downtime Podcast, I’m joined by Bernard Kerr. As you probably know, Bernard has taken on a crazy project this offseason to race Supercross at Anaheim 1, so clearly we had to talk about that. We also get into his career history, and how he’s gone about building the Pivot team from scratch to become one of the most popular teams on the World Cup circuit, with some great stories along the way. Bernard has got a good approach to life, and I really enjoyed spending some time finding out more about him, so hit play below and give it a listen.
