Podcast: Bernard Kerr Talks About Getting into Racing, Building the Pivot Team & Preparing for Anaheim 1

Dec 30, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Boris Beyer

Words Chris Hall : Photo Boris Beyer

This week on the Downtime Podcast, I’m joined by Bernard Kerr. As you probably know, Bernard has taken on a crazy project this offseason to race Supercross at Anaheim 1, so clearly we had to talk about that. We also get into his career history, and how he’s gone about building the Pivot team from scratch to become one of the most popular teams on the World Cup circuit, with some great stories along the way. Bernard has got a good approach to life, and I really enjoyed spending some time finding out more about him, so hit play below and give it a listen.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/bernard-kerr/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Posted In:
Interviews Bernard Kerr Downtime Podcast


Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Recovering From 'Life Threatening' Crash
62891 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
61909 views
Enter to Win A Guerrilla Gravity Smash - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
51867 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes VS The Impossible Climb
51086 views
Field Test: 2020 Yeti SB165 - A Pedalable Park Bike
50618 views
12 Days of Christmas Bodyweight Workout
50537 views
Field Test: Enduro vs Force 29 vs Slayer vs Mojo HD5 vs SB165 - 2020 Enduro Bikes
47894 views
Andreu Lacondeguy Bids Farewell to YT Industries
40238 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 First!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008239
Mobile Version of Website