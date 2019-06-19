INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Bex Baraona & Martha Gill on Coaching, Learning EWS Tracks & More

Jun 19, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  

Words: Chris Hall


This week Bex Baraona and Martha Gill, aka the Gowaan Gals, are back for a catch-up. A lot has happened since they last came on the show. We talk about Bex’s move from privateer to professional and how that has helped her. We cover their work with professional coaches both on the fitness and the mental side of things, how they learn EWS tracks and plenty more. As well as that, we catch up on all things Gowaan Gals, including exciting news about their upcoming festival, so give it a listen.

You can find out more about Gowaan Gals on their website gowaangals.com

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/gowaangals2019 and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

MENTIONS: @downtimepodcast


