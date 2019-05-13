INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Finding the World's Top Talent, Handling Negative Feedback & More with Martin Whitely

May 13, 2019
by Beyond The Tape  


In Episode 5 I was lucky enough to sit down with an inspiration of mine, Martin Whitely.

We chat about how he started the Mountain Bike race scene in Australia, his journey from AMBA to the UCI, and the future of the YT Mob. He hands out some really great advice on how he manages to handle any negative feed back and what it is really like to find some of the world's top talent. I am super exited to release this episode and I hope you all enjoy it

Don't forget to head to craftworks.com and use btt10 to get 10% off they are a massive part of keeping this thing running. 

Huge thanks to Jordo from FSR Productions for producing. Jump over to Spotify, I Tunes, or wherever you get your podcasts podcasted and have a listen. 

