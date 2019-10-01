Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Podcast: Soundbites from Jordie Lunn, Casey Brown, Nicholi Rogtakin & More at Black Sage & Proving Grounds

Oct 1, 2019
by Mike Powell  

This week’s podcast is based around two mountain bike events in Prineville, Oregon, Black Sage and Proving Grounds. Some of the best riders in the world converge upon this mecca of jumps and features and destroy them. The podcast is a mix of 15 interviews with athletes and insiders and 10 unforgettable minutes with Micah Black at Greg Stump’s house.

Black Sage/Proving Grounds Show Notes:

2:30: Road trip, arrival and Andy Goggins
5:40: Carson Storch
7:30: Ryan Runke
8:45: Andy Parry
10:00: Casey Brown
12:00: Tyler Bereman
14:00: Bas van Steenbergen
16:00: Jordie Lunn
18:30: Stanley: Get 30% off site wide with the code powell30
Evo: The best online experience in action sports with retail to back it up
20:13: My experience with ski film legend, Greg Stump
23:00: Micah Black
34:00: Tyler McCaul, and Dusty Wiegle
36:45: Bienvenido Augado
39:00: Spy Optic: Get 20% off on their site Spyoptic.com using the code TPM20
10 Barrel Brewery: Buy their beers, they support action sports more than anyone
40:30: Casey Brown
43:00: Nicholi Rogatkin
45:20: Emil Johannsen
46:30: Reed Boggs
48:30: Juan Diego Salido aka Jonny


Flat Drop Flip At Proving Grounds 2019

MENTIONS: @ThePowellMovement


Regions in Article
Prineville

Posted In:
Interviews Black Sage Marzocchi Proving Grounds


