Podcast: Soundbites from Jordie Lunn, Casey Brown, Nicholi Rogtakin & More at Black Sage & Proving Grounds

This week’s podcast is based around two mountain bike events in Prineville, Oregon, Black Sage and Proving Grounds. Some of the best riders in the world converge upon this mecca of jumps and features and destroy them. The podcast is a mix of 15 interviews with athletes and insiders and 10 unforgettable minutes with Micah Black at Greg Stump’s house.
Black Sage/Proving Grounds Show Notes:
2:30: Road trip, arrival and Andy Goggins
5:40: Carson Storch
7:30: Ryan Runke
8:45: Andy Parry
10:00: Casey Brown
12:00: Tyler Bereman
14:00: Bas van Steenbergen
16:00: Jordie Lunn
20:13: My experience with ski film legend, Greg Stump
23:00: Micah Black
34:00: Tyler McCaul, and Dusty Wiegle
36:45: Bienvenido Augado
40:30: Casey Brown
43:00: Nicholi Rogatkin
45:20: Emil Johannsen
46:30: Reed Boggs
48:30: Juan Diego Salido aka Jonny
