Podcast: Soundbites from Jordie Lunn, Casey Brown, Nicholi Rogtakin & More at Black Sage & Proving Grounds

This week's podcast is based around two mountain bike events in Prineville, Oregon, Black Sage and Proving Grounds. Some of the best riders in the world converge upon this mecca of jumps and features and destroy them. The podcast is a mix of 15 interviews with athletes and insiders and 10 unforgettable minutes with Micah Black at Greg Stump's house.Black Sage/Proving Grounds Show Notes:2:30: Road trip, arrival and Andy Goggins5:40: Carson Storch7:30: Ryan Runke8:45: Andy Parry10:00: Casey Brown12:00: Tyler Bereman14:00: Bas van Steenbergen16:00: Jordie Lunn20:13: My experience with ski film legend, Greg Stump23:00: Micah Black34:00: Tyler McCaul, and Dusty Wiegle36:45: Bienvenido Augado40:30: Casey Brown43:00: Nicholi Rogatkin45:20: Emil Johannsen46:30: Reed Boggs48:30: Juan Diego Salido aka Jonny