Podcast: Blind Bobby Interviews Kyle Strait

Bobby McMullen has battled Type 1 diabetes, loss of his vision, kidney failure, years of dialysis, two kidney/pancreas transplants, open-heart surgery, and beat back a particularly aggressive form of cancer. He has broken more bones than he can count. In spite of challenges that would take most people out, Bobby lives life full-on. He has long been a passionate extreme sport competitor — a tenacious adrenaline junkie who competes alongside fully able racers. While competing in many sports at many levels, his “life support” has long been his family, his friends, and his bike.
Bobby is an inductee to the National Athletes with Disabilities Hall of Fame, and has been nominated to the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame. You can read his impressive biography on his website here
.
Now, Blind Bobby has started a podcast "The Way Bobby Hears It". In the first episode, he sat down with Santa Cruz's Rob Roskopp
. Now, he sits down with Kyle Strait for an honest, in-depth conversation.
