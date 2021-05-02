Podcast: Brage Vestavik Talks X Games Real MTB With Olly Wilkins & Clay Harper

X Games RealMTB silver medalist/fan favourite Brage Vestavik and RealMTB organiser Clay Harper join Olly Wilkins and Davi for this episode of The Lockdown Companion. During this episode the guys talk about Brage's RealMTB edit and some of the lesser known aspects of his submission, did you know the entire part was filmed less than 2km from Brage's house? They also chat about the RealMTB format, the judging process, how long the event has been in the planning stage, the future of the event and lots more...
Watch the full episode on YouTube
Audio only
The HKT Podcast & The Lockdown Companion episodes are available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.
The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us and our guests on social media too:-@thehktpodcast @bragevestavik
& @odub_23
& @clayharper1
Stay safe and thanks for listening!
5 Comments
Shoulda been an article.
Post a Comment