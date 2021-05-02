Podcast: Brage Vestavik Talks X Games Real MTB With Olly Wilkins & Clay Harper

May 2, 2021
by The HKT Podcast  
X Games RealMTB silver medalist/fan favourite Brage Vestavik and RealMTB organiser Clay Harper join Olly Wilkins and Davi for this episode of The Lockdown Companion. During this episode the guys talk about Brage's RealMTB edit and some of the lesser known aspects of his submission, did you know the entire part was filmed less than 2km from Brage's house? They also chat about the RealMTB format, the judging process, how long the event has been in the planning stage, the future of the event and lots more...

Posted In:
Podcasts Brage Vestavik Olly Wilkins


