Podcast: Brandon Semenuk Discusses His Progression on Unclicked

May 10, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

The podcast Unclicked is created by pro BMX rider Dennis Enarson and Our BMX. The most recent Unclicked guest is Brandon Semenuk, who spends two hours reflecting on his progression, from his early roots to becoming one of slopestyle's top riders.

bigquotesBrandon Semenuk is an absolutely amazing rider, arguably one of the best riders in the world—on any bike. Brandon's roots in BMX were not as deep as I assumed they were, but his love for it is pretty easy to see. So sit back and enjoy two hours of insight into the other side of the freestyle bicycle riding...Our BMX


Posted In:
Podcasts Videos Brandon Semenuk Dennis Enarson


11 Comments

  • 19 1
 Nice to see this finally made it over to PB.
  • 10 0
 This was pretty interesting. I feel like a lot of riders are vocal about their history or it is well documented, but Semenuk has always come across as a bit elusive (hasn't done many interviews that I am aware of). Appreciate the mutual respect growing between BMX and MTB as well.
  • 10 1
 Cool to see a rally car driver that rides bmx. Maybe someday he’ll try a mountain bike. I bet he’d be ok.
  • 7 3
 The moment you realize the GOAT of mountain biking doesn't really care about mountain bike
  • 10 0
 Oh come on! It's his main Jam. As a creator of MTB content, (not a consumer), obviously he's going to look into other areas like BMX, skate whatever for inspiration. He's not here for that boost debate!!!
  • 2 0
 Does he finally reveal which team of geniuses programed him? Yes, that was a robot joke. Lame jokes aside, he's truly an amazing rider. It's so cool to see him do well in rally too.
  • 5 1
 Best part of it, he doesn´t go to pinkbike that often lol.
  • 1 0
 Never heard him talk more the 15 seconds. Funny thats its on a BMX podcast.
  • 1 0
 The Rally Mam which win the XGAMES, Congrats y'all !
  • 1 0
 LoL !
