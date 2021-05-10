Podcast: Brandon Semenuk Discusses His Progression on Unclicked

The podcast Unclicked is created by pro BMX rider Dennis Enarson and Our BMX. The most recent Unclicked guest is Brandon Semenuk, who spends two hours reflecting on his progression, from his early roots to becoming one of slopestyle's top riders.
|Brandon Semenuk is an absolutely amazing rider, arguably one of the best riders in the world—on any bike. Brandon's roots in BMX were not as deep as I assumed they were, but his love for it is pretty easy to see. So sit back and enjoy two hours of insight into the other side of the freestyle bicycle riding...—Our BMX
