close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Podcast: Brendan Fairclough Talks World Cup Predictions, Season Prep & Lenzerheide Injury Recovery Battles

Mar 23, 2022
by TheRideCompanion  

Brendan Fairclough joins Olly Wilkins and Davi to talk about the coming downhill race season, how his prep has changed over the years, his favourite team mates of all time, 2022 predictions, how rain works and much more...

All Ride Companion episodes are available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.

The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @theridecompanion & @odub_23 on everything.

More Ride Companion

Posted In:
Podcasts Videos Brendan Fairclough Olly Wilkins


Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
66062 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
43900 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
43642 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
43574 views
Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
42127 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
39766 views
Details Revealed for Hope's HB916 High Pivot Enduro Bike - Core Bike 2022
36529 views
Downhill Tech Primer: What to Expect at the Lourdes DH World Cup
36513 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Bloody hell it works! I can shout ride companion podcast at my Alexa and it plays. I did not know that.
  • 2 1
 #letsgobrendan

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009453
Mobile Version of Website