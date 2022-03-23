Podcast: Brendan Fairclough Talks World Cup Predictions, Season Prep & Lenzerheide Injury Recovery Battles

Brendan Fairclough joins Olly Wilkins and Davi to talk about the coming downhill race season, how his prep has changed over the years, his favourite team mates of all time, 2022 predictions, how rain works and much more...
