Podcast: Brook Macdonald, Ed Masters & Sven Martin join Andrew Neethling to Break Down the 2020 DH World Cup Season

Join us for another episode of Bench Racing. Brook Macdonald, Eddie Masters and Sven Martin join the show to break down the 2020 World Cup Season Finale in Lousa Portugal. Strap yourself in as we dig into everything from Lousa with Brook also sharing how it was returning to racing after his injury. It goes in all directions as you can expect. Not to be missed.
There is a tribute to Tracey Hannah's inspiring attitude, drive and positive vibes. Greg Minnaar's record win. Loic finds focus! Marine Cabirou and Matt Walker take the overall wins. Brook's comeback. Aaron Gwin finding his form. Thoughts on the track, double headers and way way more. Cheers to all involved in getting racing to happen in 2020! Riders, media, teams, UCI, Redbull Tv
