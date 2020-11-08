Podcast: Brook Macdonald, Ed Masters & Sven Martin join Andrew Neethling to Break Down the 2020 DH World Cup Season

Nov 7, 2020
by Andrew Neethling  
Sven Martin Pic
@maddogboris Pic



Join us for another episode of Bench Racing.  Brook Macdonald, Eddie Masters and Sven Martin join the show to break down the 2020 World Cup Season Finale in Lousa Portugal. Strap yourself in as we dig into everything from Lousa with Brook also sharing how it was returning to racing after his injury.  It goes in all directions as you can expect. Not to be missed. 

There is a tribute to Tracey Hannah's inspiring attitude, drive and positive vibes. Greg Minnaar's record win. Loic finds focus! Marine Cabirou and Matt Walker take the overall wins. Brook's comeback. Aaron Gwin finding his form. Thoughts on the track, double headers and way way more. Cheers to all involved in getting racing to happen in 2020! Riders, media, teams, UCI, Redbull Tv

Posted In:
Podcasts Andrew Neethling Brook Macdonald Ed Masters


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
94810 views
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
83506 views
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
76130 views
Review: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Drivetrain - Low Price, High Performance
65191 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
52475 views
Update: Atherton Bikes Seeking Around £600,000 in Crowd Funding Investment
50194 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles MK4 Enduro Race Bike
46737 views
Final Results: Overall Standings for the 2020 DH World Cup Season
36982 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009760
Mobile Version of Website