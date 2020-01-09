Podcast: Brook Macdonald On The Crash, The Recovery & The Comeback

Jan 9, 2020
by The HKT Podcast  

The Bulldog returns to The HKT Podcast! It was a pleasure to have Brook Macdonald join me for the latest episode of the podcast. No doubt everybody will remember Brook took a heavy crash at World Champs in Mont-Sant-Anne that very nearly cost him his career. In this episode, we take a deep dive into the chaos that then followed on the hill, his recovery from a spinal cord injury and much more... 

When will we possibly see Brook back on the track? You might be surprised at the answer!


37 Comments

  • 24 0
 So glad for him and I hope he tears up the WC circuit this year. On that note please tell me that MSA did a complete overhaul of their EMS for future races,to quote coach from Letterkenny "It's f*ckING EMBARASSING!
  • 5 0
 *kicks trash can across the room
  • 4 0
 @mammal: Figure it out!! * #letterkenny
  • 3 0
 Pitter patter boys
  • 18 0
 Broke my C4, C5 and T1 about 2 weeks after Bulldog's injury, the stupidest 'jerry of the day' crash over a drop. Thankfully, I literally walked it off, straight to the hospital not really knowing how bad my injuries were. Despite avoiding surgery by the skin of my teeth, spending 10 weeks in a neck brace and not being able to work, or do anything really...it's been a tough time for me, and I'm anxious about getting on the bike again. But following Brook's progress has really inspired me, as I'm sure it has other's too! Keep smashing it mate, maybe one day we'll meet out on the trails.
  • 2 0
 Ugh. Speedy heals man. I’m lying on the couch right now with a broken clavicle. Same thing - full Jerry - always seems that way. Not really focused over a routine table. Never broke a clavicle and it hurts but I’m shocked Doc says I’m out until April. Doc did say I was close to breaking my hip which would have really sucked. Just a massive hematoma on the hip. Stay positive man and heal up!!
  • 14 0
 His progress updates on Instagram are inspirational. Shows that positive attitude helps a lot during recovery phases.
  • 1 0
 Totally agree. It's hard not to be inspired! Have you seen the Aaron Baker documentary we spoke about on the podcast? You'll want to run through a brick wall after watching that!! hahaha
  • 9 0
 Screw the UCI and their treatment of this situation. I listened to this yesterday on the way to work, and I was struck by the way Brook spoke about the other riders who rallied around him. Even more impressed now with Peaty, Wyn and others. When Brook talked about Wyn asking him to be the best man in his wedding... I got choked up and had to wait a bit before turning off the car and going into work. Powerful stuff. All the best to you, Bulldog!
  • 5 0
 Try being on the other end of the mic for the part about Wyn... Had to prevent myself from welling up on that one too!
  • 2 0
 @HookitProducts: I can imagine, Davey. Keep up the great work. By the way, you need to do a brief segment of what happened with the EWS or Bust series. It seemed to have just disappeared without an update (unless I missed something in an episode) and I don't think you covered it on the end of year episode.
  • 4 0
 @Hogfly: Don't worry mate an update is coming! It'll all make sense shortly....

Oooh, the suspense!! haha
  • 1 0
 To be fair, the UCI has zero interest in mountain biking and is probably still unaware that there was even a race at MSA, much less that two people had massive spinal injuries during that race.

Seriously, f*ck the UCI, their monopoly on professional cycling can’t end soon enough, but sadly I don’t think the end is anywhere in sight.
  • 5 0
 Incredibly inspirational, super interesting and absolutely amazing goals. Smash it!!
  • 1 0
 Appreciate it bud, thanks for taking the time to listen!
  • 5 0
 Damn, I find it hard to come back from a cold, never mind an injury like this. The guy is a god.
  • 3 0
 Thought the exact same thing after I'd moaned about glandular fever in the intro! hahaha
  • 7 0
 Boo UCI
  • 6 0
 bulldog no words needed
  • 1 0
 I cant believe the UCI are still a thing and our sport collectively still tolerates this total and utter insanity. Think we all knew that given what came out in the immediate aftermath however here Brook lay it out first hand is pretty chilling Stay strong mate
  • 1 0
 Absolute class act of a guy. His anger towards the way the UCI handled his accident is more than justified. The progression of Brooks recovery is nothing short of incredible, and if he is well enough to race this year, I genuinely hope he absolutely smashes. My full support 150%.
  • 1 0
 Preeeeeach!!!
  • 3 0
 So emotion for me to hear the Bulldog getting back on the saddle and still sounding strong.
  • 1 0
 Unreal mate eh? Talk about mental toughness...
  • 2 0
 Thank you for the share Pinkbike! Big thanks to Brook for being so open and honest too, enjoy folks!
  • 1 0
 Dear Brook, that is incredible. I am really happy. But do me a fawor, waer a backprotector or just tell mee and i will send you mine. It often did a good job
  • 1 0
 'I am Brook"

So glad he's doing better, I love his attitude. Such a strong guy not only physically
  • 2 0
 Yeah Boi!!!
  • 2 0
 Fuck yeah Bro!!!
  • 1 0
 Fuck yeah!! A dam good honest listen.
  • 1 0
 forward to 7:16 to start actual content - you're welcome
  • 1 0
 The uci can go get f*cked They are a joke
