Podcast: Brook Macdonald On The Crash, The Recovery & The Comeback

The Bulldog returns to The HKT Podcast! It was a pleasure to have Brook Macdonald join me for the latest episode of the podcast. No doubt everybody will remember Brook took a heavy crash at World Champs in Mont-Sant-Anne that very nearly cost him his career. In this episode, we take a deep dive into the chaos that then followed on the hill, his recovery from a spinal cord injury and much more...
When will we possibly see Brook back on the track? You might be surprised at the answer!
The HKT Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.
The entire back catalogue can be found on our website
and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast
on everything.
Enjoy, thanks for listening!
37 Comments
Oooh, the suspense!! haha
Seriously, f*ck the UCI, their monopoly on professional cycling can’t end soon enough, but sadly I don’t think the end is anywhere in sight.
So glad he's doing better, I love his attitude. Such a strong guy not only physically
Sorry for the rant guys, MRP system is not working properly at the office, i am bored.
Post a Comment