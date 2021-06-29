Podcast: Camille Balanche Chats About Becoming World Champion & Leading the World Cup Overall

Jun 29, 2021
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Jey Crunch

Words Chris Hall : Photo Jey Crunch

Camille Balanche is the current downhill mountain bike world champion and is also leading the 2021 World Cup series. Camille is a fairly recent convert to mountain biking but has an incredible background in other disciplines, including being an Olympic athlete. We chat about her background and her journey from a sports science degree, through enduro racing and into the top ranks of world cup downhill. Camille gives a great insight into her approach to racing, her warm-ups, mindset, bike set-up, training and much more. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Camille Balanche.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/camille-balanche/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast.

Posted In:
Podcasts Camille Balanche DH Racing Downtime Podcast World Cup DH


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 I enjoyed this podcast, Camille is clearly a very intelligent athlete going about getting better at downhill racing in an intelligent and methodical way. And Dorval is clearly the team to be on to do this.

