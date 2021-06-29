Podcast: Camille Balanche Chats About Becoming World Champion & Leading the World Cup Overall

Words Chris Hall : Photo Jey Crunch
Camille Balanche is the current downhill mountain bike world champion and is also leading the 2021 World Cup series. Camille is a fairly recent convert to mountain biking but has an incredible background in other disciplines, including being an Olympic athlete. We chat about her background and her journey from a sports science degree, through enduro racing and into the top ranks of world cup downhill. Camille gives a great insight into her approach to racing, her warm-ups, mindset, bike set-up, training and much more. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Camille Balanche.
