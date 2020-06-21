Podcast: Chatting with Australian Freerider Grant Allen

Jun 21, 2020
by Beyond The Tape  
RYAN FINLAY PHOTO
Photo by Ryan Finlay
Episode 31.......



I am completely honoured to have one of my childhood heroes on the podcast. Grant Allen, Australias greatest Freerider and one of the most positive humans I have ever met.

MATT HOLMES
Photo by Matt Holmes

He was the guy everyone had stories about when I was a child. "Did you hear Grant jumped, 50ft?". "My brother's uncles mate named John said Grant dropped 90ft at eagle". These were all common sentences heard in our scene at the time.

Matt holmes Photo
Photo by Matt Holmes

We have a chat about how Grant came into the sport, how he approached hitting huge gaps and the stories from the original rampage. It was humbling to hear his simple and positive approach to a life-changing injury that sent him on a different path.


Photographer unknown
Photo Cred Unknown

Grants Custom Trek Session
RYAN FINLAY PHOTO
Photo by Ryan Finlay

Here is some footage from the hits mentioned in the podcast.


As always thanks to NSDynamics for supporting the podcast. They are the best when it comes to suspension servicing in Australia. Their web store is down for maintenance but, you can still call or email if you want to get your suspension needs sorted. This episode was produced by FSR Media house if you need your media work taken to the next level hit up Jordo. Thanks to Huck The World for keeping me fresh in the best threads in town.


Also HUGE thanks to Ryan Finlay, Matt Holmes and Revolution for the photos. 

Make sure you take a look at the article we did together over at https://revolutionmtb.com.au/pro-bike-check-grant-allens-trek-session/

Hope you enjoy this episode

Posted In:
Podcasts


