Podcast: Chatting with Kona Factory Mechanic Alex Presant

Welcome back for 2020!
Stoked to have World Cup Mechanic Alex Present on board for this episode. Starting in W.A. and slowly making his way onto the World Cup circuit, Alex has never been short of drive or passion. I am stoked to have spent the time chatting with him as it was so inspiring to hear him talk about how he's working hard towards his goals.Thanks again for NSDynamics coming on as a major sponsor for 2020. Hit them up for any of your suspension service needs. Craftworks are back on board for 2020. Their bike is amazing and with the new Ohlins shock, it is faster than ever. Don't forget to use BTT10 for a discount on one of their bikes.
