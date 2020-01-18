Podcast: Chatting with Kona Factory Mechanic Alex Presant

Jan 18, 2020
by Beyond The Tape  
Kona s Alex Presant tidying up Jackson Frew s rig.


Welcome back for 2020!

Stoked to have World Cup Mechanic Alex Present on board for this episode. Starting in W.A. and slowly making his way onto the World Cup circuit, Alex has never been short of drive or passion. I am stoked to have spent the time chatting with him as it was so inspiring to hear him talk about how he's working hard towards his goals.




Thanks again for NSDynamics coming on as a major sponsor for 2020. Hit them up for any of your suspension service needs. Craftworks are back on board for 2020. Their bike is amazing and with the new Ohlins shock, it is faster than ever. Don't forget to use BTT10 for a discount on one of their bikes.

 Yew good on ya mate. you have always loved working on everyone's bikes at the races just so you could get better at your trade and awesome to see you getting to where you have been aiming for????

