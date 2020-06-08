Podcast: Chatting with Team Yeti Mechanic Shaun Hughes

In this episode, I was lucky enough to sit down with the mechanics mechanic, Shaun Hughes. We have a chat about his humble beginnings, moving up the ladder in shops, and then his kind of odd road into the world cup circuit. He has been a mechanic to some of the fastest people in the world and we chat about the pressure in those situations. Of course, the topic of Covid-19 made an appearance as it has thrown his schedule into a blender.Thanks to NSDynamics for supporting the podcast. They have been supporting me for a while and I have been so stoked with their service. Huck the World has been keeping me warm and their kit is the best for riding in comfort without looking like you are still in your pjs.I hope you enjoy this podcast. Don't forget to tell your friends and leave reviews on I-Tunes to boost podcast numbers.