Podcast: Chris Ball Talks Discovery, ESO and the Future of World Cup Racing

Feb 1, 2023
by Downtime Podcast  

Words - Chris Hall

Since the announcement of the Discovery takeover from Red Bull, there has been a lot of speculation and concern over what will happen to the sport we all love. I was lucky enough to get a chance to chat to head of ESO, Chris Ball, to find out all about their plans. We cover a bit of Chris’ background, how Discovery got involved and why Chris sees this as a good thing for mountain biking. I ask him about the changes to the format, prize money, if we’ll have to pay to watch the racing, who will be commentating and more. So sit back and hit play on this episode with Chris Ball.

Listen Here


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/chris-ball-2023/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Posted In:
Podcasts Racing and Events


Must Read This Week
[Updated - Dante Silva Joins the Canyon CLLCTV DH Team] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
129720 views
I Crashed Hard - A Post-Injury Update from Alicia
57280 views
Dave Weagle Patents High-Pivot Drivetrain System
54886 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2023
49881 views
First Look: The 2023 Bold Unplugged Mixes Aggression With Integration
47264 views
Review: Rossignol Heretic - Not Quite Ready for Prime Time
46043 views
Transition Releases Relay Lightweight eMTB
42141 views
Jesse Melamed Joins the Canyon CLLCTV Enduro Team
40846 views

9 Comments

  • 3 0
 I'm all up for change, as long as it changes to *exactly* how I like it. /s
  • 2 0
 That Shirt on the wall reminds me of the good old days of the Grundig MTB World Cup
  • 1 0
 Oh boy not this guy again
  • 1 0
 Any TLDL?
  • 2 0
 It will contain- Grow the sport. Support athletes. Wider audience. Increased opportunities. It will mean- Cut costs. Make more money. Keep that money.
  • 3 0
 @watchmen: Sounds like dynamic synergies collaborating to mitigate viewer apprehension while working to grow stakeholder investment.
  • 1 0
 I rarely have patience for podcasts. But won't these be transcribed in the next Downtime EP from Misspent Summers? I'll just wait for that one to drop.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: I've put some pretty handy chapters in the YouTube version. Hopefully that helps you get quickly to bits you're interested in.
  • 1 0
 I've put chapters in the YouTube version which will help you quickly get to the bits you're interested to hear about.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028731
Mobile Version of Website