Podcast: Claire Buchar - Driven to Succeed

Apr 20, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Pic - Petri Films

Words Chris Hall / Photo Petri Films


Claire Buchar is an inspiring lady, with a background in World Cup DH, and a World Champs bronze medal to her name, she now works for Chromag Bikes and coaches at Kovarik Racing. In this episode, you’ll find out more about Claire’s story, what drives her, and some of the huge challenges that she has had to overcome in order to achieve everything that she has. This is well worth a listen, so you know what to do!

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/claire-buchar and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

