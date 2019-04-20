Podcast: Claire Buchar - Driven to Succeed

Words Chris Hall / Photo Petri Films
Claire Buchar is an inspiring lady, with a background in World Cup DH, and a World Champs bronze medal to her name, she now works for Chromag Bikes and coaches at Kovarik Racing. In this episode, you’ll find out more about Claire’s story, what drives her, and some of the huge challenges that she has had to overcome in order to achieve everything that she has. This is well worth a listen, so you know what to do!
