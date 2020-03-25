Podcast: Dakotah Norton - Late Starter to Podium Contender

Words Chris Hall : Photo Klemen Humar
This week on the Downtime Podcast, I’m joined by Dakotah Norton. Want to know what it takes to go from a late start in the sport to a World Cup podium? Well, Dakotah knows. We sat down to find out more about him and his journey to the top. We cover his background in Motocross and BMX, how he found mountain biking and his no compromise approach to becoming one of the best. Chatting to Dakotah really makes you realise what you can achieve if you’re focussed, and willing to put in the effort and make the sacrifices. From living in his van to rolling burritos, he’s done whatever it takes, and it looks like it’s paying off. Hit play below and give it a listen.
