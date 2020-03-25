Podcast: Dakotah Norton - Late Starter to Podium Contender

Mar 25, 2020
by Downtime Podcast  
This week on the Downtime Podcast, I’m joined by Dakotah Norton. Want to know what it takes to go from a late start in the sport to a World Cup podium? Well, Dakotah knows. We sat down to find out more about him and his journey to the top. We cover his background in Motocross and BMX, how he found mountain biking and his no compromise approach to becoming one of the best. Chatting to Dakotah really makes you realise what you can achieve if you’re focussed, and willing to put in the effort and make the sacrifices. From living in his van to rolling burritos, he’s done whatever it takes, and it looks like it’s paying off. Hit play below and give it a listen.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/dakotah-norton/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

 Cheers for sharing @pinkbike I hope everyone enjoys a dose of some non-Covid content!
 i was stoked to get my ass kicked at the mt brighton dual slalom bike races back in 2014 by him lol dude was so fast, puttin 10-12 seconds into the local best times.
 That helmet dates back to the Cold war era

