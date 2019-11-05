Podcast: Danny Hart Talks Mixed Wheels Size Bikes, Data Acquisition, Snowshoe & More

Nov 5, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Dan Hearn

Words Chris Hall: Photo Dan Hearn


This week on the podcast, I’m joined by Danny Hart. I still find it really surreal sitting on the couch with riders like Danny who I’ve looked up to for years, but it’s awesome that they are willing to come on the show. Danny had a strong 2019 season, consistently on the podium, and taking the race win at the last round to show that he has what it takes to challenge for the overall in 2020. Hit play above and join us for a chat about his career so far, those amazing world champs wins, data acquisition, mixed wheels sized bikes, winning in Snowshoe, and plenty more.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/danny-hart/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts Danny Hart DH Racing Downtime Podcast


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Norco Sight Has an All-Mountain Focus
70644 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, An Ingenious Tool, New Fenders, & More - November 2019
58608 views
Industry Veteran Michael Bonney Announces Decision to End His Life
57655 views
Why We Think Amaury Pierron Riding An Intense is Just Trolling
56040 views
Spotted: Prototype Cannondale Enduro Bike
55730 views
Review: Öhlins RXF36 M2 Trail Fork
43540 views
Test Your Bike Knowledge: Can You Guess These Models? - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
42931 views
Inside Commencal: 20 Years After Starting From Zero
42884 views

5 Comments

  • 6 0
 Now we need the podcast where Danny talks about how bike thieves should be tied to trees instead of foam pads during WC races.
  • 4 0
 That'd be nuts. By the time you approach the finish line you realize your bike is gone.
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to this one, thanks for doing it!
  • 1 0
 Thanks @russthedog I hope you enjoy it.
  • 1 0
 Fucking podcast n videoblogs...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011865
Mobile Version of Website