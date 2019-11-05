Podcast: Danny Hart Talks Mixed Wheels Size Bikes, Data Acquisition, Snowshoe & More

Words Chris Hall: Photo Dan Hearn
This week on the podcast, I’m joined by Danny Hart. I still find it really surreal sitting on the couch with riders like Danny who I’ve looked up to for years, but it’s awesome that they are willing to come on the show. Danny had a strong 2019 season, consistently on the podium, and taking the race win at the last round to show that he has what it takes to challenge for the overall in 2020. Hit play above and join us for a chat about his career so far, those amazing world champs wins, data acquisition, mixed wheels sized bikes, winning in Snowshoe, and plenty more.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/danny-hart/
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
5 Comments
Post a Comment