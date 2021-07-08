Podcast: Darren Berrecloth Announces the Return of the Bearclaw Invitational on The Brett Tippie Podcast

Jul 8, 2021
by Brett Tippie Podcast  

Darren Berrecloth has been one of the best freeride mountain bikers in the world for almost 2 decades. Originally from Parksville, BC on Vancouver island, 'The Claw" has established himself as a rider who is not only extremely versatile but equally hardworking. This summer he'll be on the machines as he's announced, right here on the BTP, that the Bearclaw Invitational slopestyle event will return to Mount Washington next summer! (Skip to 35:25)

Tippie and Claw have been friends for along time and talk about everything from Claw's first bikes and his meteoric rise at the start of his to career to epic bike trips around the world thanks to Red Bull and how his riding has evolved over his career.





THE BRETT TIPPIE PODCAST // EPISODE 9 - Darren Berrecloth
July 6th, 2021

Darren Berrecloth Announces the Return of the BEARCLAW INVITATIONAL

THE CLAW on the Brett Tippie Podcast


Regions in Article
Mt. Washington Alpine Resort

Posted In:
Podcasts Brett Tippie Darren Berrecloth


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
118866 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
104002 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
60025 views
Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash
57320 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
52565 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
48988 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
46030 views
Dangerholm's Latest: A Mountain Biker's Gravel Bike
45744 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Good to see the Claw back in the sport!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008679
Mobile Version of Website