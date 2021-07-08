Podcast: Darren Berrecloth Announces the Return of the Bearclaw Invitational on The Brett Tippie Podcast







THE BRETT TIPPIE PODCAST // EPISODE 9 - Darren Berrecloth

July 6th, 2021



Darren Berrecloth Announces the Return of the BEARCLAW INVITATIONAL



Darren Berrecloth has been one of the best freeride mountain bikers in the world for almost 2 decades. Originally from Parksville, BC on Vancouver island, 'The Claw" has established himself as a rider who is not only extremely versatile but equally hardworking. This summer he'll be on the machines as he's announced, right here on the BTP, that the Bearclaw Invitational slopestyle event will return to Mount Washington next summer! (Skip to 35:25)Tippie and Claw have been friends for along time and talk about everything from Claw's first bikes and his meteoric rise at the start of his to career to epic bike trips around the world thanks to Red Bull and how his riding has evolved over his career.